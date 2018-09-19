MORROW COUNTY COURT NEWS

MARRIAGE LICENSES

September

Azariah Kinder to Mackenzie Sparks.

David Miller to Susie Wengerd.

Kevin Ebersole to Allison Hallabrin.

Dillon Esteph to Kate Michaels.

Andrew Baer to Olivia Parsons.

Roy Yoder to Rosie Yoder.

David Greywacz Jr. to Donna Powell.

Luke Hutchinson to Deja Vu Taylor.

Jeffery Marteney to Betsy Keen.

Dustin Horn to Angel Ragor.

Justin Carver to Ashley Ohler.

Matthew Steitz to Rebekah Slotterbeck.

John LaRue to Nancy Stephens.

David Lowe to Theresa Geanis.

Tyler Marrett to Amanda Baird.

Daniel Yoder to Ada Troyer.

Probate Court

Entry setting hearing, 8:30 a.m., Oct. 3, south court room in estate of Deborah Dale Miller.

Entry setting hearing, 8:30 a.m., Oct. 10, north court room in estate of Betty L. Baird.

Entry approving and settling account in estate of Herman Junior Shultz.

Judgment entry order to pay attorney fees in estate of Margie Lou Cooper.

Judgement entry certificate of termination in estate of Joy E. Foust.

Entry setting hearing, 11 a.m., Nov. 8, north court room in estate of Lori Lee Cassady.

Entry setting hearing, 8:30 a.m., Nov. 5, north court room in estate of James Leavell Mock.

Entry setting hearing, 10 a.m., Oct. 25, south court room in estate of Vaughn R. Cole.

Entry setting hearing, 8:30 a.m., Nov. 13 , south court room in estate of Dolores Nan Dewitt.

Entry setting hearing, 8:40 a.m., Oct. 17, south court room in estate of Michael D. Schelb.

Entry setting hearing, 8:30 a.m., Sept. 28, north court room in estate of Carl E. Cole.

Entry setting hearing, 8:30 a.m., Oct. 16, north court room in estate of Byron Clair Bardo.

Judgment entry report of distribution in estate of James A. Robinson.

Entry setting hearing, 8:35 a.m., Oct. 17, south court room in estate of Kay L. Copp.

Certificate of death filed in estate of Coreta K. Ballam.

Certificate of death filed; original will filed; entry admitting will to probate; entry relieving estate from administration in estate of David Edwin Ralston.

Certificate of death filed; entry relieving estate from administration in estate of James Michael Jackson.

Certificate of death filed; original will filed; election of surviving spouse to take under will in estate of Bruce W. MacCready.

Certificate of death filed; original will filed in estate of Janet S. Harman.