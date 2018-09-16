Pastor Column: Biblical view of Knox County alien

On July 31, an alien was reported crossing State Route 13 north of Mount Vernon.

A report made to the Mutual UFO Network, Ohio (MUFON) described the being as “bipedal, 7 to 8 feet tall, dark tan to light brown skin, no body hair, tall slender body, arms and legs small in diameter, hands and feet oversized for body, small neck with oval elongated head, black eyes.”

People are having a little fun with this reported sighting, but others take aliens very seriously. Their high-dollar efforts are known as Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI).

In these alien sightings many important details are undocumented and actual evidence to examine often does not exist.

After all, U in UFO stands for “Unidentified.” But could aliens be real? What does the Bible have to say?

The Bible tells us that we are sinners. The entire human race has fallen into sin because of the sin of the first man, Adam.

Romans 5:12 explains, “Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned.”

We are all descendants from Adam and have inherited a sin nature. Our sin creates all kinds of problems, both now and in the future. Sin separates us from God as the Bible says, “But your iniquities have separated between you and your God, and your sins have hid his face from you, that he will not hear” (Isaiah 59:2).

But God took action to do something about this separation. In His love, He sent His Son, Jesus Christ, to be the perfect sacrifice for our sins. He took the deserved punishment of sinners upon Himself as 1 Peter 3:18 describes, “For Christ also hath once suffered for sins, the just for the unjust, that he might bring us to God, being put to death in the flesh, but quickened by the Spirit.”

If aliens exist, they too would be affected by sin. How do we know? Because Romans 8:22 tells us about the universal effect of sin: “For we know that the whole creation groaneth and travaileth in pain together until now.”

Yet, the Bible says there is only one Savior from sin, Jesus Christ. He became a man to save the human race. Hebrews 10:12 tells of the permanence of Jesus’ sacrifice, “But this man, after he had offered one sacrifice for sins for ever, satdown on the right hand of God.”

Jesus Christ is forever the God-man, not the God-alien. That makes the existence of aliens very unlikely. Jesus Christ came to save the people He created.

But creation is exactly what many extra-terrestrial supporters deny. Their view is that evolution is the reason for life here on Earth, and evolution must be the reason for intelligent life somewhere else.

Yet evolution is not the explanation of life supported by the Bible. Isaiah 45:18 makes clear how and why God created the earth: “For thus saith the LORD that created the heavens; God himself that formed the earth and made it; he hath established it, he created it not in vain, he formed it to be inhabited: I am the LORD; and there is none else.”

God created this earth uniquely to support human life. The more we learn about this universe, the more evidence we find for that conclusion. You can rely on the truth of God’s Word, the Bible. Save your doubts for the Knox County alien.

By Pastor Stephen Howard Contributing Columnist

Pastor Stephen Howard is from Morrow Bible Church.

