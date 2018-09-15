COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Sept. 22-23

Handlebar Ranch, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 6695 CR 76, Mount Gilead; 3D archery shoot; benefit for Buckhaven Learning Center; $13 per shooter. Families invited; bow raffle, 10 gun raffle for 12 combat-wounded veterans to be held in October. For information call Willie Costello, 614-778-7198, or Mike Gustafson, 419-560-3841.

Sept. 23

Headwaters Outdoor Education Center. 12:30 to 2 p.m. This free event is dog-friendly and will take participants for a 2-mile trek through the Headwater’s trails. Along the way, stations will provide trekkers/hikers/runners with free items including bags, bandanas, bracelets, munchies, suckers, magnets, dog treats and more.

Sept. 28

A night of Classic Rock featuring Ambrosia and Orleans at the Marion Palace Theatre, 8 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Palace Theatre Box Office, 276 W. Center St. in downtown Marion or by phone at 740-383-2101. Reserved seating tickets for the concert are available at $22, $28, $32 and $36.

Main Street Mount Vernon is hosting a downtown Pub Crawl. Tickets are $20 per person and include a complimentary Pub Crawl Koozie, exclusive drink specials from all participating businesses, live music, and entry into giveaways at each location. Tickets are available at the Main Street Mount Vernon office, 201 S. Main St., or online at www.mainstreetmountvernon.com until Sept. 27.

Sept. 29

Williamsport Grange #1815 Celebrity Chef Omelette Breakfast; 8-10:30 a.m., Seniors on Center, 41 W. Center St., Mount Gilead. Freewill donation to benefit Morrow Little Theatre. Celebrity chefs include MLT board members, business and community leaders and elected officials. For information call 419-560-8100 or email: wgrange1815@gmail.com.

Sept. 30

Key Ministries of Morrow County will hold a Singspiration service, 7 p.m. at the Alum Creek Friends Church, 3385 State Route 229. Marlene Mason, pianist, will accompany the singing of hymns which will be led by Molly Hack. The church’s pastor is Brad Duncan. The public is invited to share in the service.

Oct. 3

Coffee with a Cop, 6-8 a.m., McDonald’s, 535 W. Marion Road. Join the Sheriff, Chief Deputy and staff of the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office for coffee and conversation. Bring your ideas and concerns to speak with various deputies about issues in the county.

Oct. 17

Free prostrate information session at Morrow County Hospital. Fadel Elkhairi, MD, urologist, will be hosting a free class on prostate cancer and screenings, 5 p.m. in Conference Room A (lower level). Refreshments will be served and attendees will receive a coupon for a free PSA (prostate-specific antigen) lab draw. If an attendee has prostate cancer symptoms, he will receive a screening. Contact Jan Boyd with questions and to RSVP at 419-949-3089 or Jan.Boyd@OhioHealth.com.

Oct. 20

Girls Scouts Fall Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Camp Crooked Lane, 6998 CR 40, Mount Gilead. Admission is $5 per person; $7 at the door; those 2 and under free. Hot dog roast lunch, hay rides, games. For information email Emily Thrasher at ethrasher@gsoh.org.

Nov. 10

Sacred Hearts Holiday Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Handlebar Ranch Sportsman Club, 6695 County Road 76, Mount Gilead. This is a home crafters show and proceeds are used to reduce church construction deft, support parish activities and Morrow County families in need.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

