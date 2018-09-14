COLLEGE NEWS

McQuillen member of ESports team

ASHLAND — Kameron McQuillen, of Cardington, is a member of the ESports team at Ashland University.

McQuillen is majoring in toxicology and is a 2018 graduate of Cardington-Lincoln High School.

He is the son of Jerry and Kali McQuillen of Cardington.

Ashland University Esports is led by first-year head coach Joshua Buchanan and first-year assistant coach Travis Yang.

Ashland University Esports is headed into their first season where they will participate in Tespa, CSL, AVGL, and various LAN events. The Eagles play at the Ashland University Esports Training Facility, one of the top facilities in the country.