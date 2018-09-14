MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

Sept. 6-12

Disturbance

Officer responded to possible fight in progress on North Walnut Street. It was two brothers in a verbal argument.

Assist EMS

Officer assisted local EMS on Park Avenue with a person injured in a fall.

911 hang-up

A call from West Union Street was investigated.

Accident

Two vehicles collided on North Main Street causing property damage to both.

Crash report

A motorist traveling eastbound on West Marion Road was struck by a vehicle turning into McDonald’s. Both vehicles sustained damage. Driver of second vehicle was cited for failure to yield and driving while failure to reinstate.

Vandalism

A resident on Town Street reported someone threw a foreign substance on the side of her vehicle.

Theft

A resident on West Union Street reported items stolen from inside her home.

Argument

Officer investigated a domestic dispute on South Rich Street. A drunken family member was warned for disorderly conduct and went to a nearby residence for the evening.

Complaint

A resident on Douglas Street said someone was knocking on her door at all hours of the night. Extra patrol was provided.

Driver cited

A man was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance after his vehicle rear-ended another vehicle at the intersection of West High and Delaware streets.

Assisting unit

Officer assisted sheriff’s deputy with a road rage incident on West High Street.

Juvenile complaint

Two boys, 11 to 15 years old approximately, were seen walking inside the former HPM buildIng on West Marion Road. When the officer approached they fled northbound on foot. No signs of any illegal activity were found.

Narcotics arrest

A man who reportedly was on acid was acting disorderly, naked and fled from officers on Lockwood Court. He was arrested on disorderly conduct and taken to the county jail.

Warrants

A man was arrested on West Marion Road for being intoxicated and having outstanding warrants out of Delaware and Athens counties. He was taken to jail in Delaware.

Assisting unit

Officer assisted sheriff’s deputy with a reported domestic and child endangering situation on Township Road 108.

Suspicious person

Officer observed a pickup truck drop off a female at the Duke station on West High Street. The woman was pacing back and forth in the parking lot with the truck following behind her. She advised that her cousin was picking her up at the location so she could audition for American Idol the next day.

Missing juvenile

A missing juvenile report on Lee Street was investigated. The juvenile was located and an adult was taken into custody for contributing.

Home entry

A resident on Dogwood Lane said the front door of her home was open and a couch had been moved. Nothing was reported missing.