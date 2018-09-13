Ohio Central Bible College sets seminar

IBERIA — Reverend John Watson, M.Th. of Columbus will teach the Fall Seminar at Ohio Central Bible College. The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Iberia Presbyterian Church, 8607 County Road 30 in Iberia through the courtesy of the congregation.

His topic will be “The Life and Work of Christian Author C.S. Lewis.” All are welcome to attend.

Cost for the seminar is $20 per person, with lunch included, and registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. Students will receive a certificate of completion. For information, call Mark Phillips at 419-946-5576 or visit Ohio Central Bible College on Facebook, Twitter or at www.ohiocentralbiblecollege.org.