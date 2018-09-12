Cardington FFA members earn fair awards

The Cardington FFA Chapter was pleased to have all of its members participating in the Morrow County Fair.

They were represented in every barn and achieved many accomplishments throughout the week. They even served in the pork and beef food booths.

Following are the notable awards received by the Cardington FFA members:

RABBITS: 5th overall Market Rabbit: Tess Ruehrmund.

POULTRY: Reserve Champion Market Duck: Logan Doubikin.

Grand Champion Breeding Chicken: Logan Doubikin.

Grand Champion Fancy Poultry: Liam Warren.

Grand Champion Market Duck: Colton Snider.

SHEEP: Grand Champion Natural: Beth Hardwick.

Reserve Grand Champion Shropshire: Beth Hardwick.

GOATS: Reserve Champion Market Goat: Isabelle Crum.

HOGS: Reserve Champion Duroc: Greg Osborne.

Grand Champion Berkshire: Blake Clapham.

Grand Champion BBR Berkshire: Blake Clapham.

Reserve Champion BBR Duroc: Katelyn Straley.

Reserve Champion Berkshire: Katelyn Straley.

Grand Champion Open Show Duroc: Katelyn Straley.

CATTLE: Master Showman: Karli Gaddis.

Reserve Champion BBR Steer: Jacob Levering.

Reserve Champion Overall Steer: Karli Gaddis.

Grand Champion Rate of Grain Steer: Delisa Goodman

Grand Champion Heavy Weight Dairy Feeders: Dylan Goodman.

Third Overall Beef Feeder: Gabby Snodgrass.

CROPS: Reserve Champion Hay: Dylan Goodman.

ROYALTY: Morrow County Fair Queen: Delisa Goodman; Senior Beef Ambassador: Gabby Snodgrass; Senior Pork Ambassador: Kaitlyn Straley and Junior Equestrian Queen: Brooke Clapham.

Cardington FFA Royalty, from left: Brooke Clapham, Junior Equestrian Queen; Katilyn Straley, Senior Pork Ambassador; Delisa Goodman, Morrow County Fair Queen and Gabby Snodgrass, Senior Beef Ambassador. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/09/web1_Cardington-FFA-Fair-Royalty-2018-1.jpg Cardington FFA Royalty, from left: Brooke Clapham, Junior Equestrian Queen; Katilyn Straley, Senior Pork Ambassador; Delisa Goodman, Morrow County Fair Queen and Gabby Snodgrass, Senior Beef Ambassador. Courtesy Photo