Fair called a success

MOUNT GILEAD — “Everything went well,” said Brandon Strain, reflecting on the recent eight-day run of the Morrow County Fair.

Strain, president of the Fair Board, specifically thanked the exhibitors, the office staff, the agricultural society directors and the board officers.

“It takes a team to pull off this kind of event,” he said. “Although it was hot, I don’t think it affected attendance that much.”

Most days temperatures approached 90 degrees.

Handling all entrances were members of the Mount Gilead Music Boosters, while the pit passes were in the care of the Northmor Running Club.

Strain was especially pleased with the Sunday Colt Ford grandstand performance and the programming on the small stage. He complimented the format in which the county high school marching bands played throughout the grounds on their assigned days.

“Most of all I want to thank all who attended this year’s fair,” he said.

The 168th fair ran from Aug. 27 through Sept. 3.

Rayna Irwin tries to keep her goat from escaping her hold at the Morrow County Fair. Courtesy Photo | LeAnne Gompf