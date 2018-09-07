Cardington employees get 2 percent pay hike

CARDINGTON — Village employees will see a two-percent increase in compensation effective Sept. 4, 2018, as a result of action taken during the regular meeting of Cardington Village Council held on that date.

In other matters:

• Council amended the permanent appropriations for the village for fiscal year ending December 31, 2018. Council approved payment of bills totaling $33,529.44 which included a refund payment to the Buckeye Community Hope Foundation in the amount of $4,912.28.

Deb Fry, fiscal officer, said, “In 2017 Auburn Hills paid the village a total of $10,500 to cover expenses for the completion of public improvements required by the Auburn Hills Amended Final Development Plan. These improvements were done,” she said.

An annual review was required and when this was complete OHM and our administrator signed off that all improvements were complete per the village standards and requirements. The village expenses only totaled $5,587.72 thus leaving a refund due to Buckeye Community Hope Foundation.

• Fire Chief Gary Goodman reported that the department has made 121 runs this year. “We also helped at the fair; the truck pull and demo derby.”

• Police Chief James Wallace said the department had taken 57 calls for service during the month of August. This is 38 calls less than the same time last year.

He noted that Officer Jamie Stoops had provided drug training for the staff at the Tomorrow Center and also, Lt. Winkler, Officer Kiefer and he had attended active shooter training with the staff of the Cardington-Lincoln Schools.

• Council accepted the resignation, effective Sept. 11, of Officer Stoops.

• Approved a resolution certifying to the county auditor for inclusion on the tax duplicates the amounts owed to the village for Cardington for delinquent water and sewer charges.

• Although a third reading was approved for an ordinance repealing parts of the codified ordinances of the village regarding portable and non-portable swimming pools, it was not voted for passage.

Discussion focused on the need for insurance, fences, etc. on swimming pools in the village. This will be discussed further when a committee from council meets with the Planning and Zoning Board on Sept. 20.

• Village Administrator Danny Wood reported that Reichelderfer Street has been fully paved. This street is a busy thoroughfare for vehicles traveling to the village water and waste water plants.

• Council will meet next on Monday, Sept. 17.