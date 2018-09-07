It’s time for Apple Butter Festival

FULTON — The 44th annual Lutheran Memorial Camp Apple Butter Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 14.

There will be food, fun and games for the entire family with the funds providing “Camperships”

(financial assistance) for children who wish to participate in the camping experience. There is no admission charge to this event.

A highlight of the day will be the Grand Auction from noon to 3 pm.

Silent bids will be collected in the Auction Tent and winners will be announced shortly after 3 pm. Registrations are still being accepted from Crafters for Artisans’ Alley. Featured will be quality hand-made American gifts for sale.

Among the desserts offered will be some sugar-free and some gluten-free items.

Included in the menu of foods will be the camp’s famous home made bean soup and cornbread. There will be an arts and crafts show, music, free lawn games to play, a petting zoo from the Morrow County 4-H Extension office, crafts and, of course, cider.

Visitors will find demonstrations, face painting, pumpkin painting, cupcake decorating, a scarecrow making competition (prizes awarded) and apple butter and cider making.

The folk rock ensemble, Avalon Nine, will play at Cedar Lodge. Mums, gourds and pumpkins will be available for purchase.

Donations to the Grand Auction may be made at the camp office.

Lutheran Memorial Camp is located at 2790 State Route 61, a half-mile south of Fulton. Information and applications for auction donations volunteers and craftspeople are available online at www.lomocamps.org. Check under Events.

Questions may be mailed to lmc@lomocamps.org or call the office from 9 am to noon at 419-864-8030.