Village projects continue

MOUNT GILEAD — A short agenda for village council Sept. 4 included the following items:

• Water Treatment Plant: “We continue with our preventive maintenance programs with all of the equipment at the plant,” according to Dan Rogers, village administrator.

• Sanitary Sewer Collection System: Monthly service to the collection system is been performed as time permits.

• Water System and Plant: Continue to change out defective meters and install new radio read and the MXU boxes.

• The water tower projects are almost complete, with some restoration to complete..

• The trash truck has been running well over the last few weeks.

• The cleanup on Lincoln Avenue continues and the owner has until the next Mayor’s Court to complete the court-ordered work on the properties at 236 and 324 Lincoln Ave. Rogers said they still are not cleaned up.

• The cleanup at 148 N Rich St. is almost complete the owner has filed for bankruptcy and the Bank will be taking control of the property soon.

• Fixing the sidewalks around the South East Square, near the old Union Store Building.

“The work has been completed and the owner has contacted the village about paying his portion of the project,” Rogers reported.