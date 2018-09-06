Pie, cake auction raises $4,025

MOUNT GILEAD — A total of $4,025 was raised from the annual Morrow County Pie and Cake Auction held Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Morrow County Fair.

The champion cake and champion pie were baked by the same baker, Jeanette Kincaid. The cake was purchased for $375 by the Morrow County Republicans, who also purchased the champion pie for $375.

The reserve champion cake was baked by Megan Oder and purchased by the Wick Law Office for $325.

The reserve champion pie, baked by Linda Fraizer, was purchased for $325 by Carter Electric.

The champion youth cake was baked by Robby Schmidt and purchased by Webb Transport for $200 and the reserve champion cake was baked by Natori Clevenger and purchased by Sanders for $225.00.

The money raised helps fund ribbons, and baskets and other areas of the Arts and Crafts; Clothing, and Domestic Foods departments of the Senior Fair.

Donating their services were auctioneers Brandon Strain, Bill Creswell and Spencer Adams.

Winners of the Children’s Cake baking contest at the Morrow County Fair left is Robby Schmidt, grand champion children’s cake winner with a representative from Webb Transport who purchased the cake for $200. On the right is Natori Clevenger, who baked the reserve champion cake. It was purchased by Sanders for $225 who was not present for photo. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/09/web1_Junior-cake-champ-2018.jpg Winners of the Children’s Cake baking contest at the Morrow County Fair left is Robby Schmidt, grand champion children’s cake winner with a representative from Webb Transport who purchased the cake for $200. On the right is Natori Clevenger, who baked the reserve champion cake. It was purchased by Sanders for $225 who was not present for photo. Pictured, from left, are John Carter, Don Wick, Riordan McClain, Warren Davis, Charlie Howland, Dan Osborne, Tom Elkin, Jeanette Kincaid holding her champion cake; Kim Bood, Patricia Davies holding the reserve champion cake; Andy Wick, Megan Oder who baked the reserve champion cake, and Jennifer Burnaugh holding her daughter. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/09/web1_Champion-Cake-purchased-by-Morrow-Republicans-2018.jpg Pictured, from left, are John Carter, Don Wick, Riordan McClain, Warren Davis, Charlie Howland, Dan Osborne, Tom Elkin, Jeanette Kincaid holding her champion cake; Kim Bood, Patricia Davies holding the reserve champion cake; Andy Wick, Megan Oder who baked the reserve champion cake, and Jennifer Burnaugh holding her daughter. Morrow County Republicans purchased the grand champion pie baked by Jeanette Kincaid. Shown are, back row: Riordan McClain, Warren Davis, Charlie Howland, Dan Osborne, Tom Elkin, Kim Bood and Andy Wick. Front row, Jeanette Kincaid, Patricia Davies, Jennifer Burnaugh holding her daughter and John Carter. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/09/web1_PIe-winner-2018-fair.jpg Morrow County Republicans purchased the grand champion pie baked by Jeanette Kincaid. Shown are, back row: Riordan McClain, Warren Davis, Charlie Howland, Dan Osborne, Tom Elkin, Kim Bood and Andy Wick. Front row, Jeanette Kincaid, Patricia Davies, Jennifer Burnaugh holding her daughter and John Carter.