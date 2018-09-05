Cardington readies for fifth cemetery walk

CARDINGTON — The fifth annual Cardington Glendale Cemetery Walk will take place from 2 to 4 pm on Sunday, Oct. 7.

Registration will take place at the back entrance, off of Glendale Avenue, where tour guides will be assigned. Entry an also be made from the front gate off of U.S. 42 ( Gilead Street).

Tickets are $5 per person.

Visited this year will be the Civil War Monument, its history to be given by Diana McClure; and the graves of Myron Sage, portrayed by Mike Wilson; Lowell Patterson, by Mike Patterson; Richard “Dick” Pace by Mike Pace; Betsy Brockway by Joyce Clemons; Alfred Holt by Patrick Drouhard; F. W. Gandee by Gary Gandee and S. C. Kirkpatrick by Kelly Lopez.

Sponsoring this event are the Friends of Cardington. Assisting will be members of the Gleaner Life Insurance Society. Lisa Brake with Howard Hanna will provide refreshments for the visitors.

All proceeds from the event are designated for the refurbishing and repairs of the Civil War Monument.