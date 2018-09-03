MORROW COUNTY SENIOR FAIR RESULTS

DEPARTMENT A BEEF CATTLE

CLASS 1 ABERDEEN – ANGUS

Lot 1: Angus Junior Calf: 1st: LEB Cattle

Lot 24: Beef Feeder Heifer by weight: 1st: LEB Cattle

Lot 777: Angus Champion Heifer: 1st: LEB Cattle

CLASS 2 HEREFORD POLLED HEREFORD

Lot 1: Hereford Junior Heifer Calf: 1st: Prest & Williams

Lot 5: Hereford Early Summer Yearling Heif: 1st: Prest & Williams

Lot 11: Hereford Junior Bull Calf: 1st: Prest & Williams

Lot 20: Hereford Pair of Females: 1st: Prest & Williams

Lot 22: Hereford Pair of Calves: 1st: Prest & Williams

Lot 666: Hereford Reserve Heifer: 1st: Prest & Williams

Lot 777: Hereford Champion Heifer: 1st: Prest & Williams

Lot 999: Hereford Champion Bull: 1st: Prest & Williams

CLASS 3 MAINE

Lot 1: Maine Junior Heifer Calf: 1st: LEB cattle

Lot 777: Maine Champion Heifer: 1st: LEB Cattle

CLASS 4 SHORTHORN

Lot 1: Shorthorn Junior Calf: 1st: Caroline Tilton

Lot 3: Shorthorn Senior Calf: 1st: Caroline Tilton;

Lot 11: Shorthorn Junior Bull Calf: 1st: Meimer Farms

Lot 777: Shorthorn Champion Heifer; 1st Caroline Tilton

Lot 888: Shorthorn Champion Bull: 1st: Meimer Farms

CLASS 5 SIMMENTAL

Lot 5: Simmental Early Summer/Yearling Heifer: 1st: Lydia Shaffer

Lot 777: Simmental Champion Heifer: 1st: Lydia Shaffer

CLASS 6 CROSSBREED

Lot 1: Crossbred Junior Heifer Calf: 1st: Eichorn Farms; 2nd: Brandum Show Cattle; 3rd: Nate Sherman; 4th: Mason Powell; 5th: Eichorn Farms; 6th: S & J Stock Farms; 7th: Tobin Family; 8th: Miemer Farms; 9th: Eichorn Farms; 10th: Coppertop Cattle; 11th: Meimer Farms; 12th: McFarland Farm

Lot 5: Cross Early Summer Yearling Heifer: 1st: S & J Stock Farm

Lot 9: Cross 3 yr old and under with calf: Cow/Calf born after January 1, 2014: 1st: Mason Powell; 2nd: S & J Stock Farms

Lot 20: Crossbred Pair of Females: 1st: Eichorn Farms: 2nd: S & J Stock Farms; 3rd: Mason Powell

Lot 22: Crossbred Pair of Calves: 1st: Eichorn Farms

Lot 24: Beef Feeder Heifer by weight: 1st: LEB Cattle; 2nd: LEB Cattle; 3rd: Eichorn Farms; 4th: Prest & Williams; 5th: Nate Sherman; 6th: Meimer Farms; 7th: Meimer Farms; 8th: Taylor Sherman

Lot 25: Beef Feeder Steer by weight: 1st: Kasen Shaffer; 2nd: Eichorn Farms; 3rd: Justin Albert; 4th: Meimer Farms

5th: Meimer Farms; 6th: Mitchell Sayers; 7th: Bryan Sayers; 8th: Meimer Farms

Lot 26: Steers by weight: 1st: Lydia Shaffer

Lot 666: Crossbred Reserve Heifer: 1st: Brandum Show Cattle

Lot 777: Crossbred Champion Heifer: 1st: Eichorn Farms

CLASS 7 ALL OTHER BREEDS

Lot 1: Other Junior Heifer Calf: Heifers: 1st: LEB Cattle; 2nd: LEB Cattle;

3rd: Colton Beck; 4th: LEB Cattle

Lot 5: Other Early Summer Yearling Heifer: 1st: Walker Farms

Lot 15: Other Early Summer Yearling Bull: 1st: LEB Cattle

Lot 666: Other Reserve Heifer: 1st: LEB Cattle

Lot 777: Other Champion Heifer: 1st: LEB Cattle

Lot 999: Other Champion Bull: 1st: LEB Cattle

Lot 1000: Supreme Heifer: 1st: Caroline Tilton

Lot 1001: Supreme Bull: 1st: LEB Cattle

DEPARTMENT P DOMESTIC FOODS

CLASS 1 JELLIES

Lot 5: Blackberry: 1st: Athena Abraham

Lot 6: Raspberry, red or black: 1st: Best of Class: Athena Abraham

CLASS 2 JAMS, MARMALADES AND BUTTERS

Lot 10: Blackberry Jam: 1st: Reserve Best of Show and Best of Class:

Cyntha/Scot Long; 2nd: Timothy Butcher

Lot 14: Strawberry Jam: 2nd: Carol Hartpence

Lot 16: Raspberry Jam: 1st: Cynthia/Scot Long

Lot 17: Any Other: 1st: Sondra Carey

CLASS 3 PRESERVES

Lot 19: Peach: 1st: Best of Class: Mary Ellen Lang; 2nd: Cathy Prest

CLASS 4 CANNED FRUIT

Lot 23: Applesauce: 1st: Athena Abraham

Lot 26: Peaches, sliced; best of class: Mary Ellen Lang; 2nd: Sue Criswell

CLASS 5 CANNED VEGETABLES

Lot 34: Green Beans, sliced or whole: 1st: Best of Class: Carol Hartpence

2nd: Sue Criswell

CLASS 6 CANNED MEATS

Lot 42: Beef: 1st: Best of Class: Regina Dunham

Lot 45: Miscellaneous Canned Meat: 1st: Julie Logan

CLASS 7 PICKLES, RELISHES, SAUCES, MISC

Lot 50: Bread and Butter Pickles: 1st: Best of Show and Best of Class:

Emily Baker; 2nd: Sondra Carey

CLASS 8 MAPLE PRODUCTS

Lot 61: Maple Sugar: 1s: Eddie Lou Meimer

Lot 62: Maple Syrup: 1st: Eddie Lou Meimer

Lot 63: Other Maple Product: 1st: Eddie Lou Meimer

Lot 64: Best Display of Maple Products: 1st Best of Class: Eddie Lou Meimer

CLASS 9 GOURMET GIFT IN A JAR

Lot 65: Cookies, soup, etc with recipe

1st: Best of Class: Barb/Taylor Clark; 2nd: Nancy Jesson; 3rd: Cindy Chapman and family

CLASS 10 CANDIES

Lot 67: Chocolate, dipped or dropped: 1st: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 68: Fudge, any kind; 1st: Best of Class Bonnie Wiseman; 3nd: Worner Way Farm; 3rd: Jayne Rummer

Lot 69: Peanut Brittle/Bark: 2nd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 70: Miscellaneous: 1st: Charlotte Benedict; 2nd: Jayne Rummer; 3rd: Marcia Wenger

CLASS 11 BAKING QUICK BREADS

Lot 71: Blueberry Muffins: 1st: Renee Holtsberry

Lot 72: Any Other Muffin: 1st: Megan Oder; 2nd: Irwin Family; 3rd: Barb/Taylor Clark

Lot 73: Cobbler and Crisps: 1st: Best of Show and Best of Class: Carol Hartpence

Lot 74: Coffee Cake: 1st: Vickie McKinney: 2nd: Ruth Linnabary; 3rd: Makayla Rhea

Lot 76: Pumpkin or Zucchini (Loaf) 1st: Mary Walker; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 77: Banana Bread (Loaf)( Renee Holtsberry

CLASS 12 BAKING YEAST BREADS

Lot 81: Raisin Bread: 1st Best of Class: Vickie McKinney

Lot 82: White Bread: 1st: Cindy Chapman and family

CLASS 13 BAKING YEAST COFFEE CAKES/ROLL

Lot 84: Cinnamon Rolls iced or not: 1st: Cheryl Price: 2nd: Pearce Farms; 3rd:Evan Pearce

Lot 85: Coffee Cake: 1st; Reserve Best of Show and Best of Class: Vickie

McKinney; 2nd: Lynn Fraizer; 3rd: Mary Ellen Lang

Lot 86: Pecan Rolls: 1st: Lynn Fraizer; 2nd: Vickie McKinney

CLASS 14 BAKING CAKES

Lot 88: Bundt cake (with/without icing) 1st: Lynn Fraizer; 2nd: Megan Redd

Lot 89: Carrot Cake (favorite icing) 1st: Best of Class Best of Show: Megan Oder; 2nd: Vickie McKInney; 3rd: Carol Hartpence

Class 90: Chocolate Cake (favorite icing); 1st: Renee Holtsberry; 2nd: Jayne Rummer; 3rd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 91: German Choc (favorite Icing): 1st: Vickie McKinney;

Lot 93: Red Velvet: 1st: Cheryl Price; 2nd: Pearce Farms

Lot 95: White Cake (favorite icing); 1st: Renee Holtsberry

Lot 96: Variety of favorite with icing-label: 1st: Best of Show: Jeanette Kincaid; 2nd: Renee Holtsberry; 3rd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 97: Cupcakes any kind, iced: 1st: Marcia Wenger; 2nd: Renee Holtsberry

Lot 98: Cake baked by child 4-10 yrs: 1st: Robby Schmidt; 2nd: Natori Clevenger; 3rd: Wormer Way Farm

Lot 99: Cake baked by man: 1st: Andrew Wick; 2nd: Jordan Family; 3rd: Terry Elswick

CLASS 15 BAKING COOKIES

Lot 100: Bar Cookies: 1st: Best of Class: Wormer Way Farm

Lot 101: Brownies any kind: 1st: Irwin Family; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict; 3rd: Marcia Wenger

Lot 102: 1st: Mary Walker; 2nd: Mary Lou VanSickel; 3rd: Marcia Wenger

Lot 103: Decorated Cookies: 1st: Megan Oder

Lot 104: Drop Cookies (not choc chip):1st: Bonnie Wiseman; 2nd: Megan Redd; 3rd: Lynn Fraizer

Lot 105: Oatmeal Cookies: 1st: Marcia Wenger; 2nd: Irwin Family

Lot 106: Peanut Butter Cookies: 1st: Bonnie Wiseman; 2nd: Marcia Wenger

Lot 107: Child 10 and under peanut butter: 1st: Cindy Chapman and family

Lot 108: Child 10 and under sugar cookies: 1st: Irwin Family; 2nd: Kayla Trainer; 3rd: Robby Schmidt

Lot 109: Child 10 and chocolate chip 1st: Makayla Rhea; 2nd: The Dye Family; 3rd: Mary Walker

CLASS 16 DECORATED CAKES

Lot 110: Special Occasion cake – amateur: 1st: Best of Class, Best of Show:

Cathy Prest; 2nd: Reserve Best of Show: James/Wanda Loper; 3rd: Melody Franklin

CLASS 17: HONEY 100% BEE PRODUCTS

Lot 112: Best (2) lb extracted White: 1st: Deborah Hinton

Lot 113: Best (2) lb extracted lt amber: 1st: Best of Show: Angie Drake; 2nd: Deborah Hinton; 3rd: Bill Drake

Lot 115: Best (2) Section Comb Rd/Sq: 1st: Reserve best of show: Deborah Hinton

Lot 119: Best 1lb Bees Wax clarified: 1st: Deborah Hinton; 2nd: Angie Drake; 3rd: Bill Drake

Lot 120: Best of Bee Products: 1st: Angie Drake; 2nd: Bill Drake

Lot 121: Chunk Comb: 1# wide mouth jar: 1st: Deborah Hinton

Loit 122: Creamed 1 lb. in clear jar: 3rd: Angie Drake; 3rd: Bill Drake

CLASS 18 FOOD FUN DAY

Lot 123: Favorite Foods With Dairy: 1st: Best of Class: Charlotte Benedict

2nd: Jordan Family; 3rd: Vickie McKinney

Lot 124: Favorite Foods with beef: 1st: Best of Class: Charlotte Benedict; 2nd: Lynn Fraizer; 3rd: Cindy Chapman and family

Lot 125; Favorite Foods with Pork: 1st: Best of Class; Best of Show: Steve

Louis Family; 2nd: Cindy Chapman and family; 3rd: Lynn Fraizer

Lot 126: Favoriet Foods with Poultry: 1st: Best of Class: Cindy Chapman and family; 2nd: Renee Holtsberry; 3rd: Jeanette Kincaid

Lot 127:Favorite Foods with Lamb: 1st: Best of Class: Vickie McKinney

Lot 128: Favorite Foods with goat: 1st: Best of Class, Reserve Best of Show:

1st: Lynn Fraizer; 2nd: Vickie McKInney

Lot 129: Favorite Foods with Maple: 1st: Best of class: Vickie McKinney; 2nd: Elizabeth Morgan; 3rd: Cindy Chapman and family

Lot 130: Favorite Vegetables: 1st: Best of Class: Steve Louis and family; 2nd: Renee Holtsberry; 3rd: Lynn Fraizer

CLASS 19 MORROW COUNTY PIE DAY

Lot 131: Apple, Crumb: 1st: Best of Class; Reserve Best of Show: Linda Fraizer; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 132: Apple, two crust: 1st: Best of Class: Mary Walker; 2nd: Jeanette Kincaid; 3rd: Megan Oder

Lot 135: Cherry, two crusts: 1st: Best of Class: Megan Oder

Lot 137: Peach, 2 crusts: 1st: Best of Class; Best of Show: Jeanette Kincaid

Lot 138: Any Other Fruit or berry: 1st: Best of Class: Shelby Emerson; 2nd: Renee Holtsberry; 3rd: Vickie McKinney

Lot 139: Blueberry: 2 crusts: 1st; Best of Class: Renee Holtsberry; 2nd: Shelby Emerson

Lot 140: Pecan/Nut one or two crusts: 1st: Best of Class: Vickie McKinney, 2nd: Justin Hershberger; 3rd: Lynn Fraizer

Lot 141: Single crusts with filling not listed: 1st: Best of Class: Cindy Chapman and family

Lot 142: Men’s Baking any kind named: 1st: Best of Class: Richard Sears; 2nd: Andrew Wick; 3rd: Eyan Emerson

CLASS 20 MORROW COUNTY PIE AND CAKE AUCTION

Lot 444: Children’s Cake Grand Champ: 1st: Robby Schmidt

Lot 555: Children’s Cake Reserve Champ: 1st: Natori Clevenger

Lot 666: Reserve Champion Cake: 1st: Megan Oder

Lot 777: Grand Champ Cake: 1st: Jeanette Kincaid

Lot 888: Grand Champ Pie: 1st: Jeanette Kincaid

Lot 999: Reserve Champ Pie: 1st: Linda Fraizer

— Compiled by Evelyn Long