DEPARTMENT L FLOWERS

Premium winners 2018

CLASS 4 DAHLIAS NAME VARIETY

Lot 10: Pom Pom 2” or less: 1st: Rose Dreis

Lot 11: Small Bloom Dbl 2”-4”: 1st: Stinson Family; 2nd: Jordan Family

Lot 12: Med Bloom 4”-6” Use 1: 1st: Rose Dreis; 2nd: Cathy Prest

Lot 13: Medium Bloom 6”-8”: 1st: Stinson Family; 2nd: Stinson Family; 3rd: Stinson Family

Lot 16: Cactus Over 4”: 1st: Stinson Family; 2nd: Stinson Family

Lot 18: Semi-Cactus over 4”: 1st – Best of Show: Stinson Family; 2nd: Stinson Family; 3rd: Stinson Family

Lot 19: Semi-Cactus Under 4”: 1st: Rose Dreis; 2nd: Stinson Family

Lot 888: Best of Show Dahlias: 1st: Stinson Family

CLASS 5 GLADIOLUS

Lot 21: White and/or White Markings: 1st: Stinson Family

Lot 22: Cream and/or Yellow: 1st: Stinson Family

Lot 23: Salmon and/or Pink: 1st: Stinson Family

Lot 24: Red and/or Rose: 1st: Stinson Family

Lot 25: Purple and/or Smokey: 1st Best of Show: Stinson Family

Lot 28: Orange and/or Apricot: 1st: Stinson Family; 2nd: Maggie Clark

Lot 888: Best of Show Gladiolus: 1st: Stinson Family

CLASS 7 ZINNIAS DISBUDDED

Lot 31: Cachtus/Dahlia Flower over 3": 1st: Casaundra Daniels; 3rd: Sandra Lanum

1st: Casaundra Daniels; 3rd: Sandra Lanum

Lot 32: Medium Any color 2” -3”: 1st: Rose Dreis; 2nd: Casaundra Daniels; 3rd: Athena Abraham

Lot 33: Small Any color 1”-2”: 1st: Sandra Lanum; 2nd: Nancy Jesson; 3rd: Krista Sisterhen

Lot 34: Button Zinnia 1” or less: 1st: Krista Sisterhen; 2nd: Nancy Jesson; 3rd: Stave Louis Familu

CLASS 8 MARIGOLDS

Lot 35: Large Shades of Yellow: 1st: Jordan Family; 2nd: Nancy Jesson; 3rd: Jeanne Smith

Lot 36: Large Shades of Orange, 1 Bloom: 1st: Jordan Family; 2nd: Krista Sisterhen; 3rd: Mary Lou VanSickel

Lot 37: Any Flowered Not listed 1 spray: 1st: Krista Sisterhen; 2nd: Wendy Hutchens; 3rd: Rose Dreis

Lot 38: Dwarf Doubled Flowered: 1st: Steve Louis Family; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict; 3rd: Steve Louis Family

Lot 39: 1st: Charlotte Benedict

CLASS 10 MISCELLANEOUS CUT FLOWERS

Lot 41: Calendulas: 2nd: Sandra Lanum

Lot 44: Hosta Mini: 2” 2nd: Morgan Beck; 3rd: Elsie McQuiston

Lot 45: Hosta Sm: 2 – 3”1st: Morgan Beck; 1st: Joanne Trainer; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict; 3rd: Maggie Clark

Lot 46: Hosta Medium No Bloom 3-5” 1st: Renee Holtsberry; 2nd: Joanne Trainer; 3rd: Maggie Clark

Lot 47: Hosta Large No Bloom over 5”: 1st: Renee Holtsberry; 2nd: Maggie Clark; 3rd: Cathy Prest

Lot 48: Hosta, Giant No Bloom -over 9”: 1st: Morgan Beck; 2nd: Renee Holtsberry; 3rd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 49: Hosta Bloom: 1st: Cassaundra Daniels; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict; 3rd: Renee Holtsberry

Lot 54: Small Sunflower 2-4” 1st: Rose Dreis; 2nd: Krista Sisterhen

Lot 55: Small Sunflower 4-6”: 1st Best of Show: Krisa Sisterhen; 2nd: Elsie McQuiston; 3rd: Jordan Family

Lot 56: Small Sunflower 6” a/or larger: 1st: Krista Sisterhen

Lot 57: Petunia, Single; 1st: Charlotte Benedict; 2nd: Nancy Jesson; 3rd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 59: Peteunia, ruffled: 2nd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 61: Salvia, Blue: 1st: Steve Louis Family

Lot 62: Verbena: 1st: Nancy Jesson; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 63: Any Spec Not listed Rnd form: 1st: Steve Louis Family; 2nd: Rose Dreis; 3rd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 64: Any Spec Not listed spray form: 1st: Charlotte Benedict; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict; 3rd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 65: Any Spec not listed, spike form:1st: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 66: Cosmos, any color: 3rd: Jeanne Smith

Lot 67: Ornamental Grass, named: 1st: Charlotte Benedict; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 68: Any New Variety cut flower: 1st: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 888: Best of Show, Specimen 6-10: 1st: Krista Sisterhen

CLASS 11 HERBS

Lot 69: Mint: 1st: Ruth Linnaberry; 2nd: Maggie Clark; 3rd: Mary Lou VanSickel

Lot 70: Sage: 1st: Mary Lou VanSickel; 2nd: Sondra Carey; 3rd: Jordan Family

Lot 71: Dill: 1st: Maggie Clark

Lot 73: Thyme: 1st: Best of Show: Jordan Family; 2nd: Mary Lou VanSickel; third: Renee Holtsberry

Lot 74: Basil: 1st: Maggie Clark; 2nd: Mary Lou VanSickel; 3rd: Renee Holtsberry

Lot 75: Rosemary: 1st: Mary Lou VanSickel; 2nd: Jordan Family; 3rd: Sandra Lanum

Lot 76: Lavender: 1st: Maggie Clark; 2nd: Cathy Prest; 3rd: Mary Lou VanSickel

Lot 77: Bee Balm: 1st: Cathy Prest

Lot 78: Oregano: 1st: Jordan Family; 2nd: Mary Lou VanSickel

Lot 79: Archilles (Yarrow): 1st: Sandra Lanum

Lot 80: Any Herb not listed: 1st: Charlotte Benedict; 2nd: Sondra Carey; 3rd: Sandra Lanum

Lot 888: Best of Show Herbs: 1st: Jordan Family

CLASS 12 BASKETS JUDGED HORTICULTURE QAULITY

Lot 82: Small Flowering Zinnias: 1st: Steve Louis Family

Lot 83: Large Flowering Marigolds: 1st: Fuller Family

Lot 84: Small Flowering Marigods: 1st: Rose Dreis; 2nd: Fuller Family; 3rd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 85: Gladiolus, Any One Color: 1st: Stinson Family

Lot 86: Gladious, Mixed Colors: 1st: Stinson Family

Lot 88: Dahlias, Mixed Colors: 1st: Rose Dreis; 2nd Stinson Family

Lot 89: Mixed Garden Flowers: 1st Best of Show: Stinson Family; 2nd: Rose Dreis; 3rd: Fuller Family

Lot 90: Living or Dead Wreath: 1st: Sandra Lanum

Lot 92: Framed Pressed Flowers: 1st: Sandra Lanum: 2nd: Charlotte Benedict; 3rd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 888: Best of Show Baskets: 1st: Stinson family

CLASS 13 PLANTS AND FLOWERS

Lot 93: Container Gardening : 1st: Wormer Way Farm; 2nd Denise Ruhl; 3rd: Linda Fraizer

Lot 94: Container Gardening, over 1 gal: 1st: Denise Ruhl; 2nd: Wormer Way Farm; 3rd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 96: Hanging Container with blooming plant: 1st: Denise Ruhl; second Charlotte Benedict

Lot 97: Geranium, Plain Leaf: 1st: Maggie Clark

Lot 98: Geranium, variegated leaf: 1st: Denise Ruhl

Lot 101: Asparagus Fern: 1st: Casaundra Daniels; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict; 3rd: Linda Fraizer

Lot 102: Begonia, Tuberous: 1st: Stinson Family; 2nd: Athena Abraham; third: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 103: Begonia Fibrous: 1st: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 105: Angel Wing Begonia: 1st: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 106: Cactus or Succulent: 1st: Charlotte Benedict: 2nd: Casaundra

Daniels; 3rd: Denise Ruhl

Lot 107: African Violet: Bloom Single: 1st: Joanne Trainer

Lot 109: Coleus: 1st: Best of Show-Overall Best of Show: Maggie Clark; 2nd: Denise Ruhl; 3rd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 111: Any Plant not listed: 1st: Stinson Family; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict; 3rd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 113: Coli of Herbs: 1st: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 114: Mini Landscapes: 1st: Jeanne Smith; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 115: Window Box Planter 5’ and under: 1st: Charlotte Benedict; 2nd

Charlotte Benedict

Lot 116: Silk Flower Traditional Arrangement: 1st: Erica Grooms; 1st: Sandra Lanum; 3rd: Fuller Family

Lot 117: Silk Flower Vertical Arrangement: 1st: Sandra Lanum; 2nd: Casaundra Daniels; 3rd: Erica Grooms

Lot 118: Silk Flower Table Center Piece: 1st: Sandra Lanum; 2nd: Fuller Family; 3rd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 888: Best of Show Plants and Flowers: 1st: Maggie Clark

CLASS 14 OPEN FLOWER SHOW ARRANGEMENTS

Lot 119: Yellowstone National Park: 1st: Erica Grooms; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict; 3rd: Doris McManis

Lot 120: Everglades: 1st: Best of Show: Sandra Lanum; 2nd: Rose Dreis; 3rd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 121: Great Smokey Mountains: 1st: Erica Grooms; 2nd: Fuller Family; 3rd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 122: Sequoia: 1st: Vickie McKinney; 2nd: Erica Grooms; 3rd: Sandra Lanum

Lot 123: Mt Rainier: 1st: Erica Grooms; 3rd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 124: Painted Desert: 2nd: Fuller Family;

Lot 125: Death Valley: 1st: Sandra Lanum; 2nd: Erica Grooms; 3rd: Doris McManis

Lot 888: BS Open Show Arrangements: 1st: Sandra Lanum

CLASS 15 GARDEN CLUB SPECIAL EDUCATION

Lot 126: Our National Parks: 1st: Charlotte Benedict

CLASS 16 FLOWER ARRANGEMENT

Lot 127: 1st: Rocky Mountain: 1st: Charlotte Benedict; 2nd: Sandra Lanum; 3rd: Doris McManis

Lot 128: Grand Tetons: 1st: Sandra Lanum; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict; 3rd: Casaundra Daniels

Lot 129: Mackinac Island: 1st: Fuller Family; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 130: Grand Canyon: 1st: Fuller Family; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 131: Denali: 1st: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 132: Great Sand Dunes: 1st: Sandra Lanum; 2nd: Doris McManis; 3rd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 133: Red Woods National: 1st: Fuller Family; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 134: Glacier: 1st: Doris McManis; 2nd: Fuller Family

Lot 135: Acadia: 1: Spring Valley Farm; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict; 3rd: Doris McManis

Lot 136: Badlands: 1st: Sandra Lanum; 2nd: Vickie McKinney; 3rd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 666: Reserve Best of Show: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 777: Best of Show: Sandra Lanum

CLASS 17 YOUTH ARRANGEMENTS

Lot 137: Appalachian: 1st: Spring Valley Farm

Lot 138: Wayne National Farm: 1st: Spring Valley Farm

Lot 777: Youth Best of Show: 137-140): 1st: Spring Valley Farm

Lot 888: Youth Creativity Aw (137-140) 1st: Spring Valley Farm