Story Time in Cardington

The Cardington-Lincoln Public Library would like to invite you to the 2018-2019 STEPS Story Time Program for children ages three to five. Younger siblings are also welcome to attend. Story Time will be held every Tuesday from 10:45 am to 11:45 am beginning Sept. 11. Each week’s session will focus on a fun theme and will include stories, songs, action rhymes, and activities. Story Time is designed to build early literacy skills in young children while encouraging their natural curiosity and creativity, ultimately preparing them to be successful readers and lifelong learners. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to participate in the program with the children. Children show off the hats they decorated to match the Story Time theme.

The Cardington-Lincoln Public Library would like to invite you to the 2018-2019 STEPS Story Time Program for children ages three to five. Younger siblings are also welcome to attend. Story Time will be held every Tuesday from 10:45 am to 11:45 am beginning Sept. 11. Each week’s session will focus on a fun theme and will include stories, songs, action rhymes, and activities. Story Time is designed to build early literacy skills in young children while encouraging their natural curiosity and creativity, ultimately preparing them to be successful readers and lifelong learners. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to participate in the program with the children. Children show off the hats they decorated to match the Story Time theme. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/09/web1_IMG_3870.jpg The Cardington-Lincoln Public Library would like to invite you to the 2018-2019 STEPS Story Time Program for children ages three to five. Younger siblings are also welcome to attend. Story Time will be held every Tuesday from 10:45 am to 11:45 am beginning Sept. 11. Each week’s session will focus on a fun theme and will include stories, songs, action rhymes, and activities. Story Time is designed to build early literacy skills in young children while encouraging their natural curiosity and creativity, ultimately preparing them to be successful readers and lifelong learners. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to participate in the program with the children. Children show off the hats they decorated to match the Story Time theme. Courtesy Photo