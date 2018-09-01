MORROW COUNTY SENIOR FAIR RESULTS

GOAT DEPARTMENT

DEPARTMENT C GOAT

Class 4 ALPINE

Lot 6 – Doe Kids – 0-12 mo :1st: Meadow Morn Alpines; 2nd: Gall Family; 3rd: Meadow Morn Alpines

Lot 7: Dry Year 13-24 Mo NF: 1st: Meadow Morn Alpines; 2nd: Meadow Morn Alpines

Lot 9: Aged Doe – 25-48 months: 1st: Meadow Morn Alpines; 2nd: Meadow Morn Alpines

Lot 10: Old Doe 49 +months: 1st: Meadow Morn Alpines; 2nd: Meadow Morn Alpines

Lot 666: Reserve Champion Alpine: 1st: Meadow Morn Alpines

Lot 777: Champion Alpine: 1st: Meadow Morn Alpines

CLASS 5 NUBIAN

Lot 7: Dry Year -13-24 months NF: 1st: The Dye Family; 2nd: Irwin Family; 3rd: Irwin Family

Lot 8: Doe Yearling -13-24 months;1st: Robin Elswick

Lot 9: Aged Doe – 25-48 months; 1st: The Dye Family

Lot 10: Old Doe 49 plus months: 1st: The Dye Family; 2nd: The Dye Family

Lot 666: Reserve Champion Nubbian: 1st: The Dye Family

Lot 777: Champion Nubian: 1st: The Dye Family

CLASS 6 LAMANCHA

Lot 6: Doe Kids – 0-12 months: 1st: Robin Elswick

Lot 8: Doe Yearling 13-24 months; 1st: Robin Elswick

Lot 666: Reserve Champion Lamanche: 1st: Robin Elswick

Lot 777: Champion Lamancha: !st: Robin Elswic

CLASS 8 UTILITY DAIRY (No Papers)

Lot 6: Doe Kids -0-12 months 1st: Meadow Morn Alpines

Lot 7: Dry Year -13-24 mo NF: 1st: Charlene Pace; 2nd: Charlene Pace

Lot 9: Aged Doe 25-48 months: 1st: The Dye Family; 2nd: Irwin Family

3rd: Charlene Pace; 4th: Charlene Pace

Lot 10: Old Doe 49 + months: 1st: Meadow Morn Alpines; 2nd: Morgan Beck; 3rd: Charlene Pace

Lot 666: Reserve Champion Utility Dairy; 1st: The Dye Family

Lot 777: Champion Utility Dairy: 1st: Meadow Morn Alpines

CLASS 9 SAANEN

Lot 6 Doe Kies -8-12 months: 1st: Robin Elswick; 2nd: Robin Elswic

Lot 666: Reserve Champion Saanen: 1st: Robin Elswick

Lot 777: Champion Saanen; 1st: Robin Elswick

CLASS 11: NIGERIANS

Lot 9 Aged Doe 25-48 months: 1st: Morgan Beck; 2nd: Megan Beck

Lot 666: Reserve Champion Nigerians: 1st: Megan Beck

Lot 777: Champion Nigerians 1st: Morgan Beck

CLASS 12 ANGORA/PYGMY

Lot 15 Pygmy Grade Dry Year 13-24 months NF; 1st: Morgan Beck; 2nd: Morgan Beck

Lot 17: Pygmy Grade Aged Doe 25-48 months: 1st: Jessica Irwin; 2nd: Irwin

family; 3rd: Bralkili Farms – Remi; 4th: Irwin Family; 5th: Megan Beck

Lot 18: Pygmy Grade Aged Doe- 49 months: 1st: Worner Way Farm; 2nd: Irwin Family

Lot 20: Pygmy Reg Doe Kids 7-12 months: 1st: Tyler Duckworth; 2nd: Becca Duckworth

Lot 21: Pyg Reg Dry Year 13-24 months NF: 1st: Becca Duckworth

Lot 22: Pygmy Reg. Doe Year 13-24 months; 1st: Maya Trainer; 2nd: Maya Trainer

Lot 23: Pygmy Reg. Aged Doe 25-48 months: 1st: Jamie Johnson; 2nd: Becca Duckworth; 3rd: Peggie Van Horn

Lot 24: Pygmy Reg. Aged Doe – 48 Months +: 1st: Becca Duckworth; 2nd: Tyler Duckworth; 3rd: Jamie Johnson

Lot 25: Dam and Daughters: 1st: Jamie Johnson; 2nd: Tyler Duckworth; 3rd: Gall Family

Lot 26: Pygmy Wethers- 0-12 months: 1st: Maya Trainer; 2nd: Jamie Johnson; 3rd: Megan Beck

Lot 27: Pygmy Whethers – 13- 24 months: 1st: Becca Duckworth; 2nd: Worner Way Farm; 3rd: Megan Beck

Lot 28: Pygmy Wethers: 25-59 months: 1st: Adam Gamble; 2nd: Bralkili Farms-Remi; 3rd: Braden Gamble

Lot 29: Pygmy Wethers 60 months +: 1st Becca Duckworth; 2nd: Tyler Duckworth; 3rd: Megan Beck; 4th: Morgan Beck

Lot 111: Reserve Champion Pygmy Grade: 1st: Irwin Family

Lot 222: Champion Pygmy Grade: 1st: Jessica Irwin

Lot 333: Reserve Champion Pygmy Reg: 1st: Becca Duckworth

Lot 555: Reserve Champion Pygmy Wethers; 1st: Adam Gamble

Lot 666: Champion Pygmy Wethers: 1st: Becca Duckworth

Lot 777: Supreme Angora/Pygmy: 1st: Becca Duckworth

DRAFT HORSE, PONY AND MULE

DEPARTMENT H

CLASS 1 PONY, MINI AND MULE

Lot 3: Mule, Jack any age

1st: William B. Westbrook; 2nd: Melody Franklin

Lot 3: Mini Gelding any age <38”: 38” and under: 1st: Mark and Kim Lemmon; 2nd: Mark and Kim Lemmon; 3rd: Cherie Smith; 4th: James/Wanda Loper; 5th: Megan Beck; 6th: James/Wanda Loper

Lot 5: Draft Pony Gelding <60”; any age 60” and under: 1st: Ron and Betty Timmons; 2nd: & Madison Hart, Marvin; 3rd: & Madison Hart, Marvin

Lot 6: Mini Mare any age <38”; 1st: Earsel Gillam; 2nd: Ron and Susan Timmons; 3rd: Earsel Gillam; 4th: Josh Cox Farm; 5th: Earsel Gillam; 6th: Crystal Dishong

Lot 7: Draft Pony Mare any age <60”: any age: 1st: Bret Cox;

Lot 8: Mule/Donkey Jenny; any age: 1st: William B. Westbrook

Lot 13: Mini Best Matched Team <38: 1st: Mark and Kim Lemmon

Lot 14: Draft Pony Best Matched Team: Under 60”: 1st: Bret Cox

Lot 15: Mule/Donkey Best Matched Team; 1st: William B. Westbrook

Lot 16: Youth Showmanship 17 years and under: pony, mini and Mule

1st: Harvey Family; 2nd: Cherie Smith; 3rd: Earsel Gillam; 4th: Earsel

Gillam; 5th: Melody Franklin; 6th: Crystal Dishong

Lot 17: Pee Wee Halter 8 years and under: 1st: Melody Franklin; 2nd:

Wilhelm, Addie, Bart and Gabby; 3rd: James/Wanda Loper; 4th: James/Wanda Loper; 6th: & Janet Timmons, Jason; 7th: & Janet Timmons, Jason

CLASS 2 BELGIAN

Lot 20: Mare 5 year and over: Bulls: 1st: Josh Cox Farm

Lot 21: Mare 3-5 years: 1st: Josh Cox Farm;

Lot 22: Mare 2-3 years: 1st: Bret Cox

Lot 25: Gelding – All Breeds -Any Age: 1st: Bret Cox; 2nd: Ron and Susan Timmons

Lot 29: Costume Class- any age; 1st: Melody Franklin; 2nd: Wilhelm, Addie, Bart & Gabby; 3rd: James/Wanda Loper; 4th: Megan Beck; 5th: & Janet Timmons, Jason; 6th: James/Wanda Loper; 7th: Lyla Bishop; 8th: James/Wanda Loper; 9th: & Janet Timmons, Jason

CLASS 4 PERCHERON

Lot 20 Mare 5 years and over; 1st: Cherie Smith

Lot 28: Youth Showmanship 17 years and under: 1st: Cherie Smith

DEPARTMENT E POULTRY

Class 1 Barred Plymouth Rock

Lot 2: Barred Plymouth Rock Hen over 1 year

Standard American : 1st: Susan Edwards

CLASS 5 WHITE WYANDOTTE

Lot 2: White Wyandotte Hen over 1 year

Standard American: 1st: Becca Duckworth

CLASS 6 AOV WYANDOTTE (ALL COLORS)

Lot 4: AOV Wyandotte Pullet Under 1 year

Standard American:

1st: Braden Gamble; 2nd: Braden Gamble; 3rd: Braden Gamble; 4th: Leila Lohr

CLASS 7 RHODE ISLAND REDS SC

Lot 1: Ri Red SC Cock- over 1 yr Standard American: 1st: Joshua Smith

Lot 2: Ri Red SC Hen over 1 year Standard American 1st: Susan Edwards

Lot 4: RI Red SC Pullet Under 1 year: Standard American 1st: Leila Lohr

CLASS 8 RHODE ISLAND RED RC

Lot 2: RI Red RC Hen over 1 yr: Standard American: 1st: Joshua Smith

Lot 5: RI Red RC Pullet under 1 yr: Standard American: 1st: Joshua Smith

CLASS 9 AOV AMERICANS (not listed)

Lot 2: AOV Americans Hen over 1 yr: Standard American: 1st: Leila Lohr

2nd: Becca Duckworth; 3rd: Leila Lohr

CLASS 11 AOV BRAHMA

Lot 4: AOV Brahma Pullet under 1 yr: Asiatic: 1st: Linda Fraizer

CLASS 12 BLK COCHIN

Lot 1: BLK Cochin Cock over 1 yr: Asiatic: 1st: Joshua Smith

CLASS 14 BLK COCHIN (ALL COLORS)

Lot 2: AOV Cochin Hen over 1 yr: Asiatic (all colors): 1st: Joshua Smith; Lot 3: AOV Cochin Cockerel Under 1 yr: Asiatic (all colors): 1st: The Dye Familly

CLASS 20 AOV MEDITERRANEAN (not listed)

Lot : AOV Mediterranean Pullet Under 1 yr: Mediterranean (not listed)

1st: Linda Fraizer

CLASS 21 ASTROLOP

Lot 1: Astrolop Cock over 1 yr: English: 1st: Joshua Smith; Lot 2: Astrolop Hen over 1 yr: English: 1st: Tyler Duckworth; 2nd: Becca Duckwoth; 3rd: Joshua Smith; 4th: Joshua Smith

CLASS 23 BUFF ORPINGTON

Lot 1: Buff Arping Cock over 1 yr: English: 1st: Joshua Smith; Lot 2: Buff Arping hen over 1 yr: English: 1st: Tyler Duckworth; 2nd: Joshua Smith

Lot 4: Buff Arping Pullet under 1 yr: English: 1st: Joshua Smith

CLASS 25 AOV ENGLISH ( not listed)

Lot 3: AOV English Cockerel under 1 yr: English: 1st: Susan Edwards

CLASS 27 AOV ENGLISH

Lot 1: AOV Polish Cock over 1 yr: Polish, Continental, Misc:

1st: The Dye Family; Lot 2: AOV Polish Hen over 1 year: Polish, Continental,

Misc: 1st: The Dye Family

CLASS 29 BLACK SUMATRA

Lot 1: Black Sumatra Cock over 1 yr: 1st: Joy Smith; 2nd: Joy Smith

Lot 2: Black Sumatra Hen over 1 yr: 1st: Joy Smith; 2nd: Joy Smith

CLASS 31 PHOENIX

Lot 3: Phoenix Cockerel under 1 yr: 1st: Emory Smith

Lot 4: Phoenix Pullet Under 1 yr: 1st: Emory Smith; 2nd: Emory Smih; 3rd: Emory Smith

CLASS 34: AOV (NOT LISTED)

Lot 3: AOV Cockerel Under 1 yr: 1st: Leila Lohr; 2nd: Braden Gamble

Lot 666: Rreserve Champion Standard Bird: 1st: Tyler Duckworth

Lot 777: Champion Standard Bird: 1st: Tyler Duckworth

CLASS 41 BUFF BRAHMA

Lot 1: Buff Brahma Coc over 1 yr: Bantams Feathered Leg 1st: Leila Lohr

Lot 3: Buff Brahma Cockerel Under 1 yr: Bantams Feathered Leg: 1st Leila Lohr

Lot 4: Buff Brahma Pullet Under 1 yr Bantams Feathered Leg: 1st: Leila Lohr

CLASS 49 WHITE SILKIE

Lot 4: Wh Silkie Pullet Under 1 yr: 1st: The Dye Family

CLASS 50 AOF SILKIE

Lot 1: AOV Silkie Cock over 1 yr: 1st: The Dye Family

Lot 2: AOV Silkie Hen over 1 yr: 1st: The Dye Family

CLASS 64 BLACK TAILED JAPANESE

Lot 3: Black Tail Jap Cockerel Under 1 yr: 1st: Joy Smith; 2nd: Joy Smith

Lot 4: Black Tail Jap Pulle Under 1 yr 1st: Joy Smith

CLASS 69 BANTAM BARED PLYMOUTH ROCK

Lot 1: Bantam Bar Rock Cock over 1 yr: 1st: Joy Smith

Lot 2: Bantarm Bar Rock Hen over 1 yr: 1st: Joy Smith; 2nd: Joy Smith

Lot 3: Ban Bar Rock-Covkerel Under 1 yr: 1st: Joy Smith; 2nd: Joy Smith

Lot 4: Bantam Bar Rock Pullet under 1 yr: 1st: Joy Smith

CLASS 71 WHITE PLYMOUTH ROCK

Lot 1: RI Red Cock Cock over 1 yr 1st: Emory Smith

CLASS 73 RHODE ISLAND RED

Lot 1: RI Red Cock Over 1 yr: 1st: Joy Smith

Lot 2: RI Red Hen over 1 yr: 1st: Joy Smith; 2nd: Joy Smith; 3rd: Joy Smith; 4th: Joy Smith

Lot 3: Rhode Island Red Cockerel Under 1 yr: 1st: Linda Fraizer

Lot 4: Rhode Island Red Pullet Under 1 yr: 1st: Linda Fraizer; 2nd: Joy Smith; 3rd: Linda Fraizer

CLASS 74 AOV SC CLEAN LEG

Lot 1: AOV SC Clean Cock over 1 yr 1st: The Dye Family

Lot 2: AOV SC Clean Hen over 1 yr: 1st: The Dye Family

CLASS 78 AOV POLISH

Lot 3: AOV Polish Cockerel Under 1 yr: 1st: Emory Smith; 2nd: Emory Smith; 3rd: Emory Smith

Lot 4: AOV Polish Pullet Under 1 yr: 1st: Emory Smith; 2nd: Emory Smith

CLASS 89 ANY VARIETY FANCY BIRD

Lot 666 Reserve Chamnpion Bantam Bird: 1st: Leila Lohr

Lot 777: Champion Bantam Bird: 1st: Leila Lohr

CLASS 90 WHITE PEKIN

Lot 4: W. P. Young Hen under 1 yr: Ducks

1st: Joshua Smith

CLASS 99 WHITE CALLS

Lot 1 Whie Cal Old Drake over 1 yr: Ducks 1st: Emory Smith

Lot 2: White Cal Old Hen over 1 yr: 1st: Emory Smith

CLASS 104 AOV DUCKS ALL COLORS

Lot 666: Reserve Champion Duck 1st: Emory Smith

Lot 777: Champion Duck 1st: Joshua Smith

CLASS 117 BROAD BREASTED WHITE

Lot 888: Reserve Bird of Show: 1st: Joshua Smith

Lot 999: Grand Champ Bird of Show: 1st: Tyler Duckworth

— Compiled by Evelyn Long