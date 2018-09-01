MORROW COUNTY SENIOR FAIR RESULTS

GOAT DEPARTMENT
DEPARTMENT C GOAT
Class 4 ALPINE
Lot 6 – Doe Kids – 0-12 mo :1st: Meadow Morn Alpines; 2nd: Gall Family; 3rd: Meadow Morn Alpines
Lot 7: Dry Year 13-24 Mo NF: 1st: Meadow Morn Alpines; 2nd: Meadow Morn Alpines
Lot 9: Aged Doe – 25-48 months: 1st: Meadow Morn Alpines; 2nd: Meadow Morn Alpines
Lot 10: Old Doe 49 +months: 1st: Meadow Morn Alpines; 2nd: Meadow Morn Alpines
Lot 666: Reserve Champion Alpine: 1st: Meadow Morn Alpines
Lot 777: Champion Alpine: 1st: Meadow Morn Alpines
CLASS 5 NUBIAN
Lot 7: Dry Year -13-24 months NF: 1st: The Dye Family; 2nd: Irwin Family; 3rd: Irwin Family
Lot 8: Doe Yearling -13-24 months;1st: Robin Elswick
Lot 9: Aged Doe – 25-48 months; 1st: The Dye Family
Lot 10: Old Doe 49 plus months: 1st: The Dye Family; 2nd: The Dye Family
Lot 666: Reserve Champion Nubbian: 1st: The Dye Family
Lot 777: Champion Nubian: 1st: The Dye Family
CLASS 6 LAMANCHA
Lot 6: Doe Kids – 0-12 months: 1st: Robin Elswick
Lot 8: Doe Yearling 13-24 months; 1st: Robin Elswick
Lot 666: Reserve Champion Lamanche: 1st: Robin Elswick
Lot 777: Champion Lamancha: !st: Robin Elswic
CLASS 8 UTILITY DAIRY (No Papers)
Lot 6: Doe Kids -0-12 months 1st: Meadow Morn Alpines
Lot 7: Dry Year -13-24 mo NF: 1st: Charlene Pace; 2nd: Charlene Pace
Lot 9: Aged Doe 25-48 months: 1st: The Dye Family; 2nd: Irwin Family
3rd: Charlene Pace; 4th: Charlene Pace
Lot 10: Old Doe 49 + months: 1st: Meadow Morn Alpines; 2nd: Morgan Beck; 3rd: Charlene Pace
Lot 666: Reserve Champion Utility Dairy; 1st: The Dye Family
Lot 777: Champion Utility Dairy: 1st: Meadow Morn Alpines
CLASS 9 SAANEN
Lot 6 Doe Kies -8-12 months: 1st: Robin Elswick; 2nd: Robin Elswic
Lot 666: Reserve Champion Saanen: 1st: Robin Elswick
Lot 777: Champion Saanen; 1st: Robin Elswick
CLASS 11: NIGERIANS
Lot 9 Aged Doe 25-48 months: 1st: Morgan Beck; 2nd: Megan Beck
Lot 666: Reserve Champion Nigerians: 1st: Megan Beck
Lot 777: Champion Nigerians 1st: Morgan Beck
CLASS 12 ANGORA/PYGMY
Lot 15 Pygmy Grade Dry Year 13-24 months NF; 1st: Morgan Beck; 2nd: Morgan Beck
Lot 17: Pygmy Grade Aged Doe 25-48 months: 1st: Jessica Irwin; 2nd: Irwin
family; 3rd: Bralkili Farms – Remi; 4th: Irwin Family; 5th: Megan Beck
Lot 18: Pygmy Grade Aged Doe- 49 months: 1st: Worner Way Farm; 2nd: Irwin Family
Lot 20: Pygmy Reg Doe Kids 7-12 months: 1st: Tyler Duckworth; 2nd: Becca Duckworth
Lot 21: Pyg Reg Dry Year 13-24 months NF: 1st: Becca Duckworth
Lot 22: Pygmy Reg. Doe Year 13-24 months; 1st: Maya Trainer; 2nd: Maya Trainer
Lot 23: Pygmy Reg. Aged Doe 25-48 months: 1st: Jamie Johnson; 2nd: Becca Duckworth; 3rd: Peggie Van Horn
Lot 24: Pygmy Reg. Aged Doe – 48 Months +: 1st: Becca Duckworth; 2nd: Tyler Duckworth; 3rd: Jamie Johnson
Lot 25: Dam and Daughters: 1st: Jamie Johnson; 2nd: Tyler Duckworth; 3rd: Gall Family
Lot 26: Pygmy Wethers- 0-12 months: 1st: Maya Trainer; 2nd: Jamie Johnson; 3rd: Megan Beck
Lot 27: Pygmy Whethers – 13- 24 months: 1st: Becca Duckworth; 2nd: Worner Way Farm; 3rd: Megan Beck
Lot 28: Pygmy Wethers: 25-59 months: 1st: Adam Gamble; 2nd: Bralkili Farms-Remi; 3rd: Braden Gamble
Lot 29: Pygmy Wethers 60 months +: 1st Becca Duckworth; 2nd: Tyler Duckworth; 3rd: Megan Beck; 4th: Morgan Beck
Lot 111: Reserve Champion Pygmy Grade: 1st: Irwin Family
Lot 222: Champion Pygmy Grade: 1st: Jessica Irwin
Lot 333: Reserve Champion Pygmy Reg: 1st: Becca Duckworth
Lot 555: Reserve Champion Pygmy Wethers; 1st: Adam Gamble
Lot 666: Champion Pygmy Wethers: 1st: Becca Duckworth
Lot 777: Supreme Angora/Pygmy: 1st: Becca Duckworth
DRAFT HORSE, PONY AND MULE
DEPARTMENT H
CLASS 1 PONY, MINI AND MULE
Lot 3: Mule, Jack any age
1st: William B. Westbrook; 2nd: Melody Franklin
Lot 3: Mini Gelding any age <38”: 38” and under: 1st: Mark and Kim Lemmon; 2nd: Mark and Kim Lemmon; 3rd: Cherie Smith; 4th: James/Wanda Loper; 5th: Megan Beck; 6th: James/Wanda Loper
Lot 5: Draft Pony Gelding <60”; any age 60” and under: 1st: Ron and Betty Timmons; 2nd: & Madison Hart, Marvin; 3rd: & Madison Hart, Marvin
Lot 6: Mini Mare any age <38”; 1st: Earsel Gillam; 2nd: Ron and Susan Timmons; 3rd: Earsel Gillam; 4th: Josh Cox Farm; 5th: Earsel Gillam; 6th: Crystal Dishong
Lot 7: Draft Pony Mare any age <60”: any age: 1st: Bret Cox;
Lot 8: Mule/Donkey Jenny; any age: 1st: William B. Westbrook
Lot 13: Mini Best Matched Team <38: 1st: Mark and Kim Lemmon
Lot 14: Draft Pony Best Matched Team: Under 60”: 1st: Bret Cox
Lot 15: Mule/Donkey Best Matched Team; 1st: William B. Westbrook
Lot 16: Youth Showmanship 17 years and under: pony, mini and Mule
1st: Harvey Family; 2nd: Cherie Smith; 3rd: Earsel Gillam; 4th: Earsel
Gillam; 5th: Melody Franklin; 6th: Crystal Dishong
Lot 17: Pee Wee Halter 8 years and under: 1st: Melody Franklin; 2nd:
Wilhelm, Addie, Bart and Gabby; 3rd: James/Wanda Loper; 4th: James/Wanda Loper; 6th: & Janet Timmons, Jason; 7th: & Janet Timmons, Jason
CLASS 2 BELGIAN
Lot 20: Mare 5 year and over: Bulls: 1st: Josh Cox Farm
Lot 21: Mare 3-5 years: 1st: Josh Cox Farm;
Lot 22: Mare 2-3 years: 1st: Bret Cox
Lot 25: Gelding – All Breeds -Any Age: 1st: Bret Cox; 2nd: Ron and Susan Timmons
Lot 29: Costume Class- any age; 1st: Melody Franklin; 2nd: Wilhelm, Addie, Bart & Gabby; 3rd: James/Wanda Loper; 4th: Megan Beck; 5th: & Janet Timmons, Jason; 6th: James/Wanda Loper; 7th: Lyla Bishop; 8th: James/Wanda Loper; 9th: & Janet Timmons, Jason
CLASS 4 PERCHERON
Lot 20 Mare 5 years and over; 1st: Cherie Smith
Lot 28: Youth Showmanship 17 years and under: 1st: Cherie Smith
DEPARTMENT E POULTRY
Class 1 Barred Plymouth Rock
Lot 2: Barred Plymouth Rock Hen over 1 year
Standard American : 1st: Susan Edwards
CLASS 5 WHITE WYANDOTTE
Lot 2: White Wyandotte Hen over 1 year
Standard American: 1st: Becca Duckworth
CLASS 6 AOV WYANDOTTE (ALL COLORS)
Lot 4: AOV Wyandotte Pullet Under 1 year
Standard American:
1st: Braden Gamble; 2nd: Braden Gamble; 3rd: Braden Gamble; 4th: Leila Lohr
CLASS 7 RHODE ISLAND REDS SC
Lot 1: Ri Red SC Cock- over 1 yr Standard American: 1st: Joshua Smith
Lot 2: Ri Red SC Hen over 1 year Standard American 1st: Susan Edwards
Lot 4: RI Red SC Pullet Under 1 year: Standard American 1st: Leila Lohr
CLASS 8 RHODE ISLAND RED RC
Lot 2: RI Red RC Hen over 1 yr: Standard American: 1st: Joshua Smith
Lot 5: RI Red RC Pullet under 1 yr: Standard American: 1st: Joshua Smith
CLASS 9 AOV AMERICANS (not listed)
Lot 2: AOV Americans Hen over 1 yr: Standard American: 1st: Leila Lohr
2nd: Becca Duckworth; 3rd: Leila Lohr
CLASS 11 AOV BRAHMA
Lot 4: AOV Brahma Pullet under 1 yr: Asiatic: 1st: Linda Fraizer
CLASS 12 BLK COCHIN
Lot 1: BLK Cochin Cock over 1 yr: Asiatic: 1st: Joshua Smith
CLASS 14 BLK COCHIN (ALL COLORS)
Lot 2: AOV Cochin Hen over 1 yr: Asiatic (all colors): 1st: Joshua Smith; Lot 3: AOV Cochin Cockerel Under 1 yr: Asiatic (all colors): 1st: The Dye Familly
CLASS 20 AOV MEDITERRANEAN (not listed)
Lot : AOV Mediterranean Pullet Under 1 yr: Mediterranean (not listed)
1st: Linda Fraizer
CLASS 21 ASTROLOP
Lot 1: Astrolop Cock over 1 yr: English: 1st: Joshua Smith; Lot 2: Astrolop Hen over 1 yr: English: 1st: Tyler Duckworth; 2nd: Becca Duckwoth; 3rd: Joshua Smith; 4th: Joshua Smith
CLASS 23 BUFF ORPINGTON
Lot 1: Buff Arping Cock over 1 yr: English: 1st: Joshua Smith; Lot 2: Buff Arping hen over 1 yr: English: 1st: Tyler Duckworth; 2nd: Joshua Smith
Lot 4: Buff Arping Pullet under 1 yr: English: 1st: Joshua Smith
CLASS 25 AOV ENGLISH ( not listed)
Lot 3: AOV English Cockerel under 1 yr: English: 1st: Susan Edwards
CLASS 27 AOV ENGLISH
Lot 1: AOV Polish Cock over 1 yr: Polish, Continental, Misc:
1st: The Dye Family; Lot 2: AOV Polish Hen over 1 year: Polish, Continental,
Misc: 1st: The Dye Family
CLASS 29 BLACK SUMATRA
Lot 1: Black Sumatra Cock over 1 yr: 1st: Joy Smith; 2nd: Joy Smith
Lot 2: Black Sumatra Hen over 1 yr: 1st: Joy Smith; 2nd: Joy Smith
CLASS 31 PHOENIX
Lot 3: Phoenix Cockerel under 1 yr: 1st: Emory Smith
Lot 4: Phoenix Pullet Under 1 yr: 1st: Emory Smith; 2nd: Emory Smih; 3rd: Emory Smith
CLASS 34: AOV (NOT LISTED)
Lot 3: AOV Cockerel Under 1 yr: 1st: Leila Lohr; 2nd: Braden Gamble
Lot 666: Rreserve Champion Standard Bird: 1st: Tyler Duckworth
Lot 777: Champion Standard Bird: 1st: Tyler Duckworth
CLASS 41 BUFF BRAHMA
Lot 1: Buff Brahma Coc over 1 yr: Bantams Feathered Leg 1st: Leila Lohr
Lot 3: Buff Brahma Cockerel Under 1 yr: Bantams Feathered Leg: 1st Leila Lohr
Lot 4: Buff Brahma Pullet Under 1 yr Bantams Feathered Leg: 1st: Leila Lohr
CLASS 49 WHITE SILKIE
Lot 4: Wh Silkie Pullet Under 1 yr: 1st: The Dye Family
CLASS 50 AOF SILKIE
Lot 1: AOV Silkie Cock over 1 yr: 1st: The Dye Family
Lot 2: AOV Silkie Hen over 1 yr: 1st: The Dye Family
CLASS 64 BLACK TAILED JAPANESE
Lot 3: Black Tail Jap Cockerel Under 1 yr: 1st: Joy Smith; 2nd: Joy Smith
Lot 4: Black Tail Jap Pulle Under 1 yr 1st: Joy Smith
CLASS 69 BANTAM BARED PLYMOUTH ROCK
Lot 1: Bantam Bar Rock Cock over 1 yr: 1st: Joy Smith
Lot 2: Bantarm Bar Rock Hen over 1 yr: 1st: Joy Smith; 2nd: Joy Smith
Lot 3: Ban Bar Rock-Covkerel Under 1 yr: 1st: Joy Smith; 2nd: Joy Smith
Lot 4: Bantam Bar Rock Pullet under 1 yr: 1st: Joy Smith
CLASS 71 WHITE PLYMOUTH ROCK
Lot 1: RI Red Cock Cock over 1 yr 1st: Emory Smith
CLASS 73 RHODE ISLAND RED
Lot 1: RI Red Cock Over 1 yr: 1st: Joy Smith
Lot 2: RI Red Hen over 1 yr: 1st: Joy Smith; 2nd: Joy Smith; 3rd: Joy Smith; 4th: Joy Smith
Lot 3: Rhode Island Red Cockerel Under 1 yr: 1st: Linda Fraizer
Lot 4: Rhode Island Red Pullet Under 1 yr: 1st: Linda Fraizer; 2nd: Joy Smith; 3rd: Linda Fraizer
CLASS 74 AOV SC CLEAN LEG
Lot 1: AOV SC Clean Cock over 1 yr 1st: The Dye Family
Lot 2: AOV SC Clean Hen over 1 yr: 1st: The Dye Family
CLASS 78 AOV POLISH
Lot 3: AOV Polish Cockerel Under 1 yr: 1st: Emory Smith; 2nd: Emory Smith; 3rd: Emory Smith
Lot 4: AOV Polish Pullet Under 1 yr: 1st: Emory Smith; 2nd: Emory Smith
CLASS 89 ANY VARIETY FANCY BIRD
Lot 666 Reserve Chamnpion Bantam Bird: 1st: Leila Lohr
Lot 777: Champion Bantam Bird: 1st: Leila Lohr
CLASS 90 WHITE PEKIN
Lot 4: W. P. Young Hen under 1 yr: Ducks
1st: Joshua Smith
CLASS 99 WHITE CALLS
Lot 1 Whie Cal Old Drake over 1 yr: Ducks 1st: Emory Smith
Lot 2: White Cal Old Hen over 1 yr: 1st: Emory Smith
CLASS 104 AOV DUCKS ALL COLORS
Lot 666: Reserve Champion Duck 1st: Emory Smith
Lot 777: Champion Duck 1st: Joshua Smith
CLASS 117 BROAD BREASTED WHITE
Lot 888: Reserve Bird of Show: 1st: Joshua Smith
Lot 999: Grand Champ Bird of Show: 1st: Tyler Duckworth
— Compiled by Evelyn Long