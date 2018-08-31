MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

Aug. 27-28
Livestock in roadway, Road 14, Franklin.
Theft, Road 24, Peru.
Suspicious vehicle, SR 314, Chester.
Harassment, SR 42, Perry.
Domestic, Road 145, Gilead.
Suspicious person, Road 108, Franklin.
911 hangup, Road 108, Franklin.
Suspicious person, Edison.
Suspicious vehicle, Road 108, Franklin.
Narcotic complaint, Road 20, Harmony.
Suspicious vehicle, Road 38, North Bloomfield.
Theft, Road 21, Bennington.
Suspicious vehicle, Road 121, Franklin.
Theft, SR 288, Washington.
911 hangup, SR 19, Congress.
Theft, SR 229, Peru.
Vandalism, Mount Gilead.
Aug. 29-30
Private property injury crash, Road 218, Peru.
Suspicious vehicle, Road 28, North Bloomfield.
Assist other Agency, SR 61, Bennington.
Assault, Road 25, Harmony.
Assist other Agency, Road 108, Franklin.