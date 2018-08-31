Fair honors long-time supporters

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County Fair Board president Brandon Strain acknowledged several people who have been supporters of the fair when he spoke Tuesday night in the Youth Building.

Acknowledged were Dr. Martha Mooney, who has served as the fair’s veterinarian for over 40 years. She has been the harness racing track veterinarian for 41 years. She supports the fair with trophies, ribbons, the favorite food contest, the show arena and other financial and time donations through the years.

“Our second honoree began bidding at the livestock auction in 1975,” said Strain. “Thanks to Dean Feld for seeking out the late Floyd Burkhart of Burkhart Farm Center. The continued support Floyd and family has brought to Morrow County has been utterly amazing.” Strain said

The Burkharts began bringing CASE IH equipment in 1983 and has been a supporter since 1985. The Burkharts originally brought mostly dairy feeders then it evolved from there into other livestock. The sons of Floyd and his wife, Doris, married in 1947, own and operate Burkhart Farm Center, along with the farming operation.

Strain thanked Mrs. Burkhart for her support.

Sue Beck was born in Ashley and grew up with five brothers and sisters making ribbons at RB Powers Ribbon factory. A graduate of Ashley High School, she also graduated from St. Mary’s College of Notre Dame and later married Roger Beck and settled on a farm north of Mount Gilead, raising four children. Sue was a senior and junior fair board member for over 30 years.

She pioneered the Junior Fair Building Fund, ran the junior fair food booth and was the superintendent of the Arts and Crafts Department. She was thanked for all she has done for the Morrow County fair.

Final recipient of appreciation is Lilly Industries, Dale and Phil Lilly. Dale has been supporting the Morrow County Fair for 47 years and a major supporter of the Junior Fair Livestock Sale and a donor and supporter of Junior and senior fair activities. They also support Northmor Athletics and county wide projects.

The Lillys have been active in 4-H; FFA and Morrow County Senior Fair Board. Lilly Industries began in 1971 known for their invention of the Lilly Stove.

Each of the honorees received a plaque.

These people were honored for their dedication to the Morrow County Fair when Morrow County Fair Board president Brandon Strain acknowledged them Tuesday evening, Aug. 28. From left: Ronnie and Chuck Burkhart; Dale and Phil Lily; Sue Beck, Dr. Martha Mooney and Brandon Strain. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/08/web1_Honorees-during-2018-fair-1-.jpg These people were honored for their dedication to the Morrow County Fair when Morrow County Fair Board president Brandon Strain acknowledged them Tuesday evening, Aug. 28. From left: Ronnie and Chuck Burkhart; Dale and Phil Lily; Sue Beck, Dr. Martha Mooney and Brandon Strain. Courtesy Photo | LeAnne Gompf