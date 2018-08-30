Duckworth, Heilman receive fair awards

MOUNT GILEAD — Two Morrow County youths were each awarded a $250 stipend from the Morrow County Fair Board during the program held Tuesday, Aug. 28, in the Youth Arena.

Julie Logan, Morrow County Junior Fair coordinator, presented the awards to Rebecca Duckworth and Manny Heilman.

Duckworth is the daughter of Anthony and Lisa Duckworth and is a 2018 graduate of Northmor High School.

She plans to attend Ashland University and study Early Childhood Education. She represented the Northmor FFA and the Johnsville Jolly Farmers and Farmerettes 4-H Club.

Heilman is the son of Al Heilman and Elizabeth Morgan, and a 2018 graduate of Northmor High School. He plans to attend The Ohio State University and major in political science/economics.

He belongs to the Johnsville Jolly Farmers and Farmerettes, the Junior Fair Board

and the Northmor FFA.

Morrow County Junior Fair coordinator Julie Logan presents the Morrow County Junior Fair award to Rebecca Duckworth. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/08/web1_Fair-Board-award-to-Rebecca-Duckworth-2018-2.jpg Morrow County Junior Fair coordinator Julie Logan presents the Morrow County Junior Fair award to Rebecca Duckworth. Morrow County Junior Fair coordinator Julie Logan presents the Junior Fair award to Manny Heilman. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/08/web1_Fair-board-award-to-Manny-Heilman-2018-1-1-2.jpg Morrow County Junior Fair coordinator Julie Logan presents the Junior Fair award to Manny Heilman.