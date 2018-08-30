Heilman, Barker receive Leadership Awards

MOUNT GILEAD — Manny Heilman and Kayla Barker were each presented the Morrow County Junior Fair Leadership Award during ceremonies held Tuesday evening, Aug. 28, in the Youth Building.

The monetary awards are presented by the Morrow County Republicans Barker, daughter of Dan and Becky Barker, represented the Mountt Gilead FFA, the Clover Posse 4-H Club and is a member of the Morrow County Junior Fair board.

She has been a camp counselor for four years and is a member of the Happy Hemstitchers. She is a 2018 graduate of Mount Gilead High School.

Heilman, son of Al Heilman and Elizabeth Morgan. is a member of the Johnsville Jolly Farmers and Farmerettes 4-H Club., the Junior Fair Board and the Northmor FFA. He is a 2018 graduate of Northmor High School and plans to attend The Ohio State University.

Presenting the awards were Rob Hickson, Morrow County Common Pleas Judge, and Patricia Davies, Morrow County Auditor, who described the awards this year as being in honor of the late Mills Poorman, a servant.