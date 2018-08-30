Goodman crowned fair queen

MOUNT GILEAD — Delisa Goodman, a Cardington-Lincoln High School senior, was named the 2018 Morrow County Junior Fair Queen during ceremonies held Tuesday evening, Aug. 28.

Her attendants are Emily Artrip, a Gilead Christian School junior and daughter of Keith and Ann Artrip and Taylor Stephen, a junior at Mount Gilead High School and daughter of Rick and Tammie Masters.

Goodman is the daughter of Lynn and Diane Goodman. Attired in a floor-length hot pink gown with a halter top and wearing the queen’s tiara, she said, “This means a lot to me. When I was younger I saw a fair queen crowned and I said to myself that I want to do that. I want to be a role model and make an impact on some younger girls.”

Goodman and her court will attend junior fair events throughout the time of the fair. During the next year she will represent the Morrow County Junior Fair by attending fairs and events throughout Ohio.

Emceeing this program were the 2017 King and Queen, Becca Duckworth and Manny Heilman. They each thanked their parents, friends and Junior Fair board members for their assistance the past year. They also showed a pictorial review of the fairs they visited the past year.

The annual Royalty Dinner held before the coronation ceremony was attended by 65 people.

The 2018 Morrow County Junior Fair Queen and her court, from left, are second runner-up Emily Artrip; Queen Delisa Goodman and first runner-up Taylor Stephen. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/08/web1_Morrow-County-Junior-Fair-queen-2018-1-.jpg The 2018 Morrow County Junior Fair Queen and her court, from left, are second runner-up Emily Artrip; Queen Delisa Goodman and first runner-up Taylor Stephen. Courtesy Photo | LeAnne Gompf