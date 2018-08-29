Race dedicated to Mike High, who is fighting cancer

MOUNT GILEAD — Mike High is recovering from radiation treatments.

But Team Mike was out in full force during Tuesday’s harness racing card at the Morrow County Fair.

“This is for Mike. All my friends and others have been helping out,” said Mike’s wife Stacy.

Mike has called many races at the fairgrounds track and has raced horses as well.

“He was diagnosed with throat cancer last spring,” she said. “He’s gone through radiation. We’ll find out in September if it’s worked.”

She was surrounded by more than a dozen people wearing “Team Mike” T-shirts showing their support for his fight against cancer on the dirt track after the first race.

Cameron McCown drove the No. 1 horse Pearl Crush to a one-length victory in the opener under sunny skies and 89-degree heat.

The heat didn’t keep John Keller away.

“I always try to win. I’ve been playing for years,” Keller said as he perused the 11-race card program.

The Marion man also came over Monday night and “made a little bit of money.”

“I try to at least pay my expenses. I spend more eatin’ than I do losin’,” he said as he munched on a hot dog.

Keller said he knows most of the trainers and some drivers. “A lot of the horses I’ve seen before. I go to other tracks. It’s a fun sport to watch. I had a job up in Cleveland years ago and went to Northfield a lot,” Keller said.

Keller is glad the sport of horse racing has gotten healthier in recent years, thanks to casino gambling in the state of Ohio.

“The horsemen are tickled to death about it,” he said.

Doug Williamson and his son Tim also studied the program, looking for winners.

“We come once a year. I like watching them,” Doug said.

John Keller studies the harness racing program Tuesday afternoon. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/08/web1_KELLER-1.jpg John Keller studies the harness racing program Tuesday afternoon. Anthony Conchel | The Sentinel Cameron McCown drove the No. 1 horse Pearl Crush to a one-length victory in the opener under sunny skies and 89-degree heat. The American flag is at half-staff due to the death of U.S. Sen. John McCain. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/08/web1_RACE-1-WINNER-1.jpg Cameron McCown drove the No. 1 horse Pearl Crush to a one-length victory in the opener under sunny skies and 89-degree heat. The American flag is at half-staff due to the death of U.S. Sen. John McCain. Anthony Conchel | The Sentinel Stacy High and members of Team Mike gather on the race track after the first race Tuesday afternoon. The race was dedicated to Mike High, who is battling throat cancer. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/08/web1_TEAM-MIKE-1.jpg Stacy High and members of Team Mike gather on the race track after the first race Tuesday afternoon. The race was dedicated to Mike High, who is battling throat cancer. Anthony Conchel | The Sentinel