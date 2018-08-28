MORROW COUNTY SENIOR FAIR WINNERS

DEPARTMENT M ARTS AND CRAFTS

CLASS 1 PAINTING OIL OR ACRYLIC

Lot 1: Animal/bird (realistic) 1st: Virginia Shaffer; 2nd: Casaundra Daniels; 3rd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 2: Snow/Land/Sea Scape(oil/acry) 1st: Virginia Shaffer

Lot 3: Still Life (Object): 1st: Linda Myers (Best of Class); 2nd: Virginia Shaffer

Lot 4: Floral (Realistic): 1st: Virginia Shaffer; 2nd: Cassandra Daniels; 3rd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 6: Miscellaneous (Oil/Acrylic) 1st: Linda Myers; 2nd: Elizabeth Emerson; 3rd: Cindy Chapman and family

CLASS 2 WATER COLOR

Lot 7: Animal/Bird (Realistic): 1st: Reserve Best of Show; Best of Class: :Leah Sites

Lot 8: Snow/land/Sea-Scape water color: 1st: Linda Myers; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 10: Flora (Realistic) Water Color: 2nd: Charlotte Benedict;

Lot 12: Miscellaneous Water Color: 2nd: Christian Family

CLASS 3 OTHER ART FORMS

Lot 13: Modernistic, any medium: 1st: Adrienne Robinson; 2nd: James Griffith; 3rd: Linda Myers

Lot 14: Dream Catcher: 2nd: Sondra Carey

Lot 15: Charcoal: 2nd: Lee Van Dyke

Lot 16: String Art: 1st: Ashley Patterson; 2nd: Cindy Chapman and family

Lot 17: Molded (Cast prssd) fire/nonfird) 1st Leah Sites

Lot 18: Adult 8 x 10 Coloring Page; 1st: Cindy Chapman and family; 2nd: Elsie McQuiston; 3rd: Barb/Taylor Clark

Lot 19: Decorated Flower Pot; 2nd: Sondra Carey; 3rd: Elsie McQuiston

Lot 20: Woodcarving: 3rd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 21: Miscellaneous: finish: 1st: Best of Show/Best of Class Prest & Williams

2nd: Manny Heilman; 3rd: Leah Sites

CLASS 4 CHILDREN’S ART

Lot 22: Any Subject Age 3-5: non fired finish: 1st: Leigh Thoman, 2nd: Jovi Goughenour; 3rd: Myla Goughenour

Lot 23: Any Subject age 6-8: 1st: Peggie VanHorn; 2nd: Sondra Carey; 3rd: Cindy Chapman and family

Lot 24: Any Subject Age 9-11: 1st: Eren Emerson; 2nd: Eren Emerson; 3rd: Madeline Kruger

Lot 25: Any Subject age 12-15: 1st: Eyen Emerson; 2nd: Regina Dunham; 3rd: Leah Sites

Lot 26: Any Subject ages 16-18: 1st: Best of Class: Lora Hamilton; 2nd: Leah Sites; 3rd: Stinson family

CLASS 5 WOOD CRAFTS

Lot 27: Small furniture or chest: 1st: Best of Show/Best of Class Fuller Family; 2nd:

Linda Myers; 3rd: Sondra Carey

Lot 28: Planter: 2nd: Sondra Carey

Lot 29: Bird House/Bird Feeder: 1st: Erica Grooms; 2nd: Manny Heilman; 3rd: Sondra Carey

Lot 30: Walking Stick/Cane: 1st: Fuller Family

Lot 31: Decorative Shelf; 1st: Cindy Chapman and family; 2nd: Sondra Carey

Lot 32: Miscellaneous: 1st: Reserve Best of Show: James Griffith; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict; 3rd: Sondra Carey

CLASS 6 TOLE AND DECORATIVE PAINTING

Lot 33: Animal/bird: 1st: Best of Class Lee Van Dyke; 2nd: Linda Myers

Lot 34: Floral: 1st: Linda Myers

Lot 35: Lindscape/Seascape: 1st: Linda Myers; 2nd: Lee Van Dyke

Lot 36: Holiday: 1st: Linda Myers

CLASS 7 HOBBY AND/OR COLLECTION

Lot 37: Adult: 1st Best of Show/Best of Class: Carol Hartpence; 2nd: Reserve Best of Show: Phylis Miller; 3rd: Sandra Lanum

CLASS 8 COLOR PHOTOGRAPHY AMATEUR

Lot 38: White as Snow: 1st: Kelli Jagger; 2nd: Beth Gillam; 3rd: Looker Farms

Lot 39: Flying the Flag: 1st: Vickie McKinney; 2nd: Brenda Piatt; 3rd: Beth Gillam

Lot 40: Fences: 1st: Reserve Best of Show: Jeanne Smith; 2nd: Beth Gillam; 3rd: Brenda Piatt

Lot 41: Carousel of Color: 1st: Maggie Clark; 2nd: Beth Gillam; 3rd: Emily Baker.

Lot 42: Old Country Church; 1st: Looker Farms; 2nd: Darla Clinedinst; 3rd: Regina Dunham

Lot 43: Fair Midway: 1st: Maggie Clark; 2nd: Brenda Piatt; 3rd: Darla Clinedinst

Lot 44: Bad Hair Day: 1st: Worner Way Farm; 2nd: Janet Timmons; 3rd: Looker Farms

Lot 45: Dramatic Contrast: 1st: Barb/Taylor Clark; 2nd: Vickie McKInney; 3rd: Wendy Hutchens

Lot 46: Costume(s): 1st: Beth Gillam; 2nd: Jeanne Smith; 3rd: Vickie McKinney

Lot 47: Manly Man; 1st: Wayde Looker; 2nd: Andrew Baker; 3rd: Jeanne Smith

Lot 48: Kodak Moment: 1st: Best of Show/Best of Class: Maggie Clark; 2nd: Barb/Taylor Clark; 3rd: Amber Wolf

Lot 49: 4-H Animal: 1st: Brenda Piatt; 2nd: Leah Sites; 3rd: Kelli Jagger

CLASS 9 BLACK AND WHITE AMATEUR

Lot 50: Silhouette: 1st: Beth Gillam; 2nd: Kelli Jagger; 3rd: Etgen Family Farms

Lot 51: Repeating Elements: 1st: Vickie McKinney; 2nd: Kelli Jagger; 3rd: Brenda Piatt

Lot 52: Deserted Place: 1st: Best of Class: Jeanne Smith; 2nd: Cindy Chapman and family; 3rd: Andrew Baker

Lot 53; Stairs: 1st: Darla Clnedinst; 2nd: Barb/Taylor Clark; 3rd: Leigh Thomas

Lot 54: Distinctive Wrinkles (face); 1st: Looker Show Pigs; 2nd: Kelli Jagger; 3rd: Vickie McKinney

Lot 55: Spooky: 1st: Brianna VanHorn; 2nd: Vickie McKinney; 3rd: Darla Clinedinst

Lot 56: Old Barn: 1st: Wayde Looker; 2nd: Kelli Jagger; 3rd: Looker Farm

Lot 57: License with Meaning: 1st: Cindy Chapman and family; 2nd: Looker Farms; 3rd: Elsie McQuiston

CLASS 10 COLOR PHOTOGRAPHY PROFESSIONAL

Lot 58: Self Portrait: 1st: LeAnne Gompf

Lot 59: Morrow County Fair: 1st: Reserve Best of Show: LeAnne Gompf; 2nd: Amanda Lilly; 3rd: Keith Vetters

Lot 60: Mirror Reflection: 1st: LeAnne Gompf; 2nd: Keith Vetters

Lot 61: Kodak Moment: 1st: Besf of Show/Best of Class: Keith Vetters; 2nd: LeAnne Gompf; 3rd: Caitlin Trainer

Lot 62: Rule of thirds: 1st: LeAnne Gompf; 2nd: Amanda Lilly; 3rd: Keith Vetters

Lot 63: Oin Two Wheels: 1st: LeAnne Gompf

Lot 64: Motherhood: 1st: Caitlin Trainer; 2nd: LeAnne Gompf

Lot 65: From Below: 1st: LeAnne Gompf

Lot 66: Vanishing Point: 1st: Amanda Lilly; 2nd: LeAnne Gompf

Lot 67: Firecracker Shot: 1st: LeAnne Gompf

Lot 68: Perfect Symmetry: 1st: Amanda Lilly; 2nd: LeAnne Gompf

Lot 69: Windmill(s);1st: LeAnne Gompf

CLASS 11 BLACK AND WHITE PROFESSIONAL

Lot 70: Silhouette: 1st: Best of Class: Caitlin Trainer; 2nd: LeAnne Bompf

Lot 71: Picket Fence: 1st: LeAnne Gompf

Lot 72: Arches: 1st: Amanda Lilly; 2nd: LeAnne Gompf

Lot 73: Footprints: 1st: LeAnne Gompf

Lot 74: Still Life: 1st: LeAnne Gompf; 2nd: Caitlin Trainer; 3rd: Amanda Lilly

Lot 76: Morrow County Landmark: 1st: LeAnne Gompf

Lot 77: Casting Shadow: 1st: LeAnne Gompf

CLASS 12 SCRAPBOOKING

Lot 78: In Uniform: 1st: Marcia Wenger; 2nd: Barb/Taylor Clark;

Lot 79: Monuments: 1st: Ann Artrip; 2nd: Barb/Taylor Clark; 3rd: Marcia Wenger

Lot 80: Cars of the Past: 1st: Marcia Wenger; 2nd: Barb/Taylor Clark

Lot 81: Amusement Park/Fair Rides: 1st: Worner Way Farm; 2nd: Marcia Wenger; 3rd: Barb/Taylor Clark

Lot 82: The Dance: 1st: Peggie VanHOrn; 2nd: Marcia Wenger; 3rd: Megan Oder

Lot 83: Play on the Farm: 1st: Marcia Wenger; 2nd: Becca Duckworth; 3rd: Barb/Taylor Clark

Lot 84: Ohio Lighthouses: 1st: Reserve Best of Show: Barb/Taylor Clark

Lot 85: First Day of School: 1st: Ann Artrip; 2nd: Barb/Taylor Clark; 3rd: Marcia Wenger

Lot 86: My Fair Project: 1st: Best of Show; Best of Class: Ann Artrip; 2nd: Becca Duckworth; 3rd: Marcia Wenger

Lot 87: In the Garden: 1st: Barb/Taylor Clark; 2nd: Marcia Wenger

Lot 88: Trip to the Zoo: 1st: Marcia Wenger; 2nd: Becca Duckworth; 3rd: Laura Artrip

Lot 89: Campfire Cooking: 1st: Barb/Taylor Clark; 2nd: Marcia Wenger

Lot 90: Happiness in Fresh Mud: 1st: Marcia Wenger; 2nd: Barb/Taylor Clask

Lot 91: Friends Forever: 1st: Marcia Wenger; 2nd: Raven Carroll; 3rd: Ann Artrip

Lot 92: Birthday: 1st: Ann Artrip; 2nd: Marcia Wenger; 3rd: Barb/Taylor Clark

CLASS 13: ANTIQUES

Lot 93 What is it? 1st: Vickie McKinney; 2nd: Jan Johnson; 3rd: Elsie McQuiston

Lot 94: Glass Basket: 1st: Vickie McKinney; 2nd: Barb/Taylor; 3rd: Darla Clinedinst

Lot 95: Door Know: 1st: Phylis Miller; 2nd: Barb/Taylor Clark; 3rd: Fuller Family

Lot 96: Fishing Lures: 1st: Fuller Family; 2nd: Elsie McQuiston; 3rd: Stinson Family

Lot 97: Small Teddy Bear: 1st: Manny Heilman; 2nd: Alice Mooney; 3rd: Elsie McQuiston

Lot 98: Baby Bank: 1st: Vickie McKinney; 2nd: Alice Mooney

Lot 99: Man’s Hat: 1st: Best of Show/Best of Class: Phylis Miller; 2nd: Fuller Family; 3rd: Joanne Trainer

Lot 100: Apron: 1st: Fuller Family; 2nd: Cathy Prest; 3rd: Jaime Zeger

Lot 101: Patriotic Plate: 1st: Alice Mooney; 2nd: Dayle Lambert

Lot 102: Medicine Bottle; 1st: Phylis Miller; 2nd: Fuller Family; 3rd: Barb/Taylor Clark

Lot 103: Colored Glass Goblet: 1st: Marcia Wenger; 2nd: Darla Clinedinst

Lot 104: Canning Jar- any color: 1st -Reserve Best of Show: Dayle Lambert; 2nd: Cindy Chapman and family; 3rd: Cherie Smith

Lot 105: Herb Grinder: 1st: Phylis Miller; 2nd: Marcia Wenger; 3rd: Cathy Prest

Lot 106: Button Display: 1st: Cindy Chapman and family; 2nd: Marcia Wenger; 3rd: Dayle Lambert

Loot 107: Small Purse: 1st: Fuller Family; 2nd: Phylis Miller; 3rd: Dayle Lambert

Lot 108: Leather Item: 1st: Jeanne Smith; 2nd: Fulller Family; 3rd: Fuller Family

Lot 109: Small Hand Tool: 1st: Eddie Lou Meimer; 2nd: Faith Jagger; 3rd: Alice Mooney

Lot 110: Desk Item: 1st: Vickie McKinney; 2nd: Alice Mooney; 3rd: Jan Johnson

Lot 111: Morrow County Postcard: 1st: Best of Class Mary Lou VanSickel; 2nd: Phylis Miller 3rd: Jordan Family

Lot 112: Butter Mold or Stamp: 1st: Vickie McKinney; 2nd: Phylis Miller.

— Compiled by Evelyn Long