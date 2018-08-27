MORROW COUNTY COURT NEWS

MARRIAGE LICENSES

August

Gary Hobson and Ashley Hammond.

Ronald Bumgardner and BilliJo Wyatt.

Derek Miller and Sarah Hale.

Jared Ray and Tricia Wright.

Roger Spears Jr. and Heather Fry.

Andy Pursel and Cindy Harris.

Jason Rucker and Angela Gallagher

Jordan Connor and Leah Demain.

Daulton Grear and Alexis Kefauver.

Antony McCarty and Wendi Chapman.

Jason Landon and Leigh Ann Landrin.

Donald French and Jennifer Getter.

Gil D’Avanzo and Erin Eubanks.

Douglas Fairley and Angela Martin.

Clinton Rogers and Britani Wade.

Ronald Mitchell Jr. and Shawna Helber.

John Reesman and Susan Tucker.

Daniel Schaeufele and Emily Deckling.

James Christo and Holly Unruh.

Bryan Deaton and Rebecca Casperson.

Kasey Brown and Katelynn Davis.

Joshua Kerbel and Lily Coleman.

Nicholas Clunk and Brittany Broadwater.

Jared Ruhl and Alisha Hayes.

Probate Court

Entry relieving estate from administration in estate of Pamela Sue Brown.

Notice of hearing on inventory Aug. 9, in estate of Joy E. Foust.

Waiver of notice of hearing in estate of Mary Katheryn Bosh.

Judgment entry order approving inventory and appraisal in estate of Melvin O. Swartzentruber.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice in estate of Randy Dale Stafford.

Application for transfer of motor nine vehicles in estate of Vaughn R. Cole.

Entry to pay fiduciary fees in estate of Ruby Viola Ostrom.

Entry admitting will to probate in estate of Martin G. Keirns.

Judgment entry order approving amended inventory and appraisal in estate of John L. Pearce.

Entry appointing fiduciary: Letters of Authority in estate of Barbara Baker.

Entry relieving estate from administration in estate of Lowell E. Price.

Motion to dispense with appraisal; certificate of death filed in estate of Julia Aurand.

Entry setting hearing in estate of Carl E. Cole.

Entry appointing fiduciary: Letters of Authority in estate of Kenneth Lester Deel.

Entry admitting will to probate in estate of Carl Thomas Castle.

Entry relieving estate from administration in estate of Daniel Terik Bertram.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice in estate of Charles E. Chaffin.

Motion to probate a filed last will and testament in estate of Gary D. Perkins.