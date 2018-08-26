MORROW COUNTY SENIOR FAIR WINNERS

DEPARTMENT N

CLOTHING AND HOME FURNISHINGS

Kathy Eichorn, Stacy High and volunteers, superintendents

CLASS 1 – CROCHETED WORK

Lot 1 – Doily, less than 12” across

1st: Elsie McQuiston; 2nd: Loree Curren; 3rd: Loree Curren

Lot 2: HatScarfGloves Mitten set-croch

1st: Kathy Fogle; 2nd: Kathy Fogle

Lot 3: Other Crocheted Item:

1st: (Best of Class ) Kathy Fogle; 2nd: Michael Keckler; 3rd: Elsie McQuiston

CLASS 2 KNITTED WORK

Lot 4 – Accessories (hat, gloves, mitt) for child

1st: Kathy Fogle; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict; 3rd: Sondra Carey

Lot 5: Other knitted Item: 1st: Reserve Best of Show; Best of Class; Bonnie Drake; 2nd: Cathy Prest; 3rd: Kathy Fogle

CLASS 3 PILLOW

Lot 7: Miscellaneous: 1st: Kathy Fogle; 2nd: Faith Jagger; 3rd: Faith Jagger

Lot 8: Any Technique Pillow Case: 1st: Fuller Family; 2nd: Cindy Hershner

CLASS 4 – DOLLS AND TOYS

Lot 10: Animal, stuffed: 1st: Best of Class: Cindy Hershner; 2nd: Kathy Fogle

CLASS 5 – HANGING NEEDLEWORK

Lot 12: Needlepoint: 1st: Elsie McQuiston

Lot 13: Cross Stitch/Counted Cross Stitch: 1st: Best of Show and Best of Class: Renee Holtsberry; 2nd: Bonnie Drake; 3rd: Elsie McQuiston

Lot 14: Miscellaneous: Any fiber crocheted, knit, woven: 1st: Erica Grooms; 2nd: Elsie McQuiston

CLASS 6 – AFGHANS – NEW AND NOT USED

Lot 15: Afghan, hand knitted: 1st: Cherie Smith;

Lot 16: Afghan, crochet: 1st: Best of Class: Cheryl Price; 2nd: Kathy Fogle; 3rd: Elsie McQuiston

Lot 17: Afghan, granny square: 1st: Loree Curren; 2nd: Elsie McQuiston

Lot 18: Miscellaneous: 1st: Elsie McQuiston

CLASS 7 QUILTS

Lot 20: Pieced Quilt; 1st: Best of Show and Best of Class: Bonnie Drake;

2nd: Kathy Claffey; 3rd: Julie Smith

Lot 21: Mixed Technique or cross stitch: 1st: Reserve Best of Show: Bonnie Drake

Lot 22: Machine Stitched and Hand Quilt: 2nd: Julie Logan

Lot 26: Article of Clothing, quilted: 1st: Cindy Hershner

CLASS 8 TIED COMFORTER

Lot 29: Miscellaneous Tied Comforter: 1st: Best of Class: Nancy Jesson;

2nd: Charlotte Benedict; 3rd: Charlotte Benedict

CLASS 9 MACHINE SEWING

Lot 30: Child/Adult Blouses/Tops: 1st: Cindy Hershner; 2nd: Fuller Family; 3rd: Nancy Jesson

Lot 31: Miscellaneous Child Item: 1st: Cindy Hershner; 2nd: Fuller Family; 3rd: Faith Jagger

Lot 32: Child/Adult coats or jackets: 1st: Cindy Hershner

Lot 33: Miscellaneous Adult Item: 1st: Best of Show; Best of Class: Cindy Hershner; 2nd: Bonnie Drake

Lot 34: Homemade Hat: 1st: Cindy Hershner

CLASS 10 HANDMADE PURSES AND BAGS

Lot 35: Cloth Purse; 1st: Julie Smith; 2nd: Cindy Hershner

Lot 36: Tote (backpack, bookbag, pack) 1st: Reserve Best of Show; Best of Class: Bonnie Drake; 2nd: Kathy Fogle; 3rd: Cindy Hershner

Lot 37: Quilted: 1st: Charlotte Benedict

CLASS 11 SEASONAL DECORATION

Lot 38: Table Centerpiece; 1st: Reserve Best of Show – Best of Class: Kathy Fogle; 2nd: Fuller Family; 3rd: Steve Louis Family

Lot 39: Wall Hanging (holiday, wedding, etc.) 1st: Steve Louis Family; 2nd Bonnie Drake; 3rd: Nancy Jesson

Lot 40: Door Decoration: 1st: Steve Louis Family; 2nd: Kathy Fogle; 3rd: Erica Grooms

Lot 41: Miscellaneous: 1st: Steve Louis Family; 2nd: Faith Jagger; 3rd: Charlotte Benedict

CLASS 12: MISCELLANEOUS CRAFTS

Lot 42: Jewelry: 1st: Cindy Chapman and family; 2nd: Kathy Fogle

Lot 43: Pinterest Craft: 1st: Cindy Chapman and family; 2nd: Megan Oder; 3rd: Faith Jagger

Lot 44: Craft Item 90% recycled: 1st: Cindy Chapman and family; 2nd: Erica Grooms: 3rd: Sondra Carey

Lot 45: Handicraft, person over 65 years: 1st: Best of Show – Best of Class: Fuller Family; 2nd: Bonnie Drake

Lot 46: Creative Stamping: 2nd: Charlotte Benedict; 3rd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 47: Party Table Favor (2 same); 1st: Faith Jagger

Lot 48: Creating with Duct Tape: 1st: Barb/Taylor Clark

Lot 49: Rug Making – any style: 1st: Charlotte Benedict; 2nd: Kathy Fogle

CLASS 13: HANDMADE CARDS

Lot 50: Get well/Sympathy: 1st: Casaundra Daniels

Lot 51: Birthday: 1st: Best of Class: Worner Way Farm: 2nd: Charlotte Benedict; 3rd: Casaundra Daniels

Lot 52: Holiday: 1st: Charlotte Benedict; 2nd: Casaundra Daniels; 3rd: Cathy Prest

Lot 54: Miscellaneous: 1st: Cathy Prest; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict

CLASS 14 GIFT WRAPPING

Lot 55: Birthday Gift: 1st: Best of Class: Faith Jagger; 2nd: Kathy Fogle; 3rd: Fuller Family

Lot 56: Seasonal Gift: 1st: Kathy Fogle; 2nd: Steve Louis Family; 3rd: Fuller Family

Lot 57: Miscellaneous: 1st: Faith Jagger

CLASS 15 MORROW COUNTY SCHOOL DISPLAYS

Lot 58: Morrow County School Display: 1st: Mount Gilead Schools

— Compiled by Evelyn Long