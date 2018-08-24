Balderson wins 12th Congressional district seat by 1,680 votes

COLUMBUS — Republican Ohio state Sen. Troy Balderson was certified the winner of Ohio’s 12th Congressional District on Friday.

The Trump-backed Balderson had declared victory over Democrat Danny O’Connor on Aug. 7, but O’Connor had declined to concede because of the small margin.

He did so Friday afternoon.

“I just called Troy Balderson to congratulate him on his victory in the 12th Congressional district special election. I want to express my deepest thanks to my campaign staff, our volunteers, and to everyone who cast a vote in the special election, whether it was for me or not,” O’Connor said via an email to media.

“I’m grateful to my grassroots supporters — because of you, we took no corporate PAC money and our campaign for New Leadership grew into an unstoppable movement.”

According to the Associated Press, after final absentee and provisional ballots were counted, Balderson defeated O’Connor by 1,680 votes — an 0.8-percent margin in a district Trump won by 11 points two years ago.

The result fell 520 votes outside the window to trigger an automatic recount.

Balderson takes the seat previously held by Republican Pat Tiberi, who resigned in January to take another job.Balderson and O’Connor will face each other again Nov. 6 for a full term.

The 12th district includes Delaware County, Morrow County and Licking County, along with parts of Franklin, Marion, Muskingum, and Richland counties.

BALDERSON https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/08/web1_BALDERSON-5.jpg BALDERSON