JOHNSVILLE — Members of the Morrow County Farm Bureau met for their annual meeting, Aug. 15, at the Cedar Creek Farm. Greeting them was Clint Walker.

During the meeting conducted by Heather Goodman, president. Warren Davis, North Bloomfield Township, was presented the President’s Award for reaching the membership goal.

Joanna Gall was recognized with the Presidents Award for organizing the breakfast buffet held at the Handlebar Ranch in March. Presenting this award were Abra Dunn, organizational director and Goodman.

Dunn thanked board members who faithfully attended the meetings and events and she extended appreciation to her staff for their hard work.

Cy Prettyman, OFBF State Trustee, offered updates on the Farm Bureau at the state level and extended appreciation for all of the Farm Bureau members.

Dan Franz, newly elected to District 4 and Joseph Heilman, newly elected at large, were introduced. Representative Riordan McClain was designated a 2018 Friend of Agriculture.

Trustees reelected to three-year terms were Davis and Leila Bucher.

In addition to Goodman, other officers are Leila Bucher, vice president; Erika Begle, secretary and Don Bloom, treasurer. Bloom represents Perry Township as an at-large representative. Other board members are Davis, Eddie Lou Meimer, Larry Ulrey, Joanna Gall, Katie Linder and Seth Romine, all present at this meeting.

Bloom, who organized the meeting, was given a special gift in recognition of his work with the group. Dinner was served to 112 people by Cathy Gerasimof and the Handlebar Ranch. Entertaining was the Muleskinner Band.

Don Bloom receives an award from Heather Goodman, president of the Morrow County Farm Bureau for his work in organizing this meeting. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/08/web1_Don-Bloom.jpg Don Bloom receives an award from Heather Goodman, president of the Morrow County Farm Bureau for his work in organizing this meeting. Courtesy Photos | Erika Begle Warren Davis, board member with Morrow County Farm Bureau – receives the President’s Award for reaching membership goal. Presenting it is Heather Goodman, president. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/08/web1_Warren-Davis.jpg Warren Davis, board member with Morrow County Farm Bureau – receives the President’s Award for reaching membership goal. Presenting it is Heather Goodman, president. Courtesy Photos | Erika Begle