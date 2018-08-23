Selover Library celebrates youngest readers

CHESTERVILLE — Twelve small children and their families had a roaring good time at the animal-themed 1000 Books Before Kindergarten party at Selover Public Library on Aug.16.

As they entered Selover Library’s community room, the children were greeted by a number of small animals. The young readers excitedly pet the bunny, guinea pig, chinchilla, gecko, and turtle provided by teacher and animal-enthusiast Kim Harvey and her niece Ava Walker, and the corn snake brought in by Elliot Wall.

Librarian Martha Wall read stories about animals to the participants. Children also made crafts, played games, and ate snacks.

At the end of the evening, 3-year-old Silas Snashall was recognized for having reached his reading goal of 1000 Books this year. He is the third child to complete Selover Library’s 1000 Books program since it began in 2016.

This program is part of a nationwide initiative to encourage parents to read to their infants, toddlers, and preschoolers.

Parents can visit Selover Library to sign their children up for 1000 Books Before Kindergarten at any time. They keep track of the books read to their children. Every 100 books, they bring in their reading logs and receive a free book to build the child’s personal library.

Selover Library holds a party every summer to encourage families to read to their small children and to recognize those who have reached their goal of reading 1000 books before kindergarten starts.

Parents can count books they or another caregiver reads. They can also count books read at story time. Selover Library’s Story Time for preschoolers begins Friday, Sept. 7, at 10:15 a.m.

Silas Snashall receives a balloon for reading 1000 books before kindergarten. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/08/web1_Silas-Snashall-read-1000-books.jpg Silas Snashall receives a balloon for reading 1000 books before kindergarten. Courtesy Photos Ava Walker helps Carys Stoneburner pet a bunny. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/08/web1_Ava-Walker-Bunny.jpg Ava Walker helps Carys Stoneburner pet a bunny. Courtesy Photos