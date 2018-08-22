The following cases determined in the Aug. 20 session of Cardington Mayor’s Court:

Courtney L. Fry, Cardington, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Joshua M. Gravley, Cardington, no operators license, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Bryan N. Lancaster, Mount Gilead, stop sign violation, guilty, paid waiver.

Michael R. Rios, Delaware, speed, 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Timothy J. Rowlands, Ashley, expired plates, guilty, paid waiver.

Leesa M. Waddell, Marion, driving under suspension, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Ronny S. Wolford, Mount Vernon, stop sign violation, guilty, paid waiver.