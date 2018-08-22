Kiwanis Club holds golf outing

MOUNT GILEAD — On Wednesday, Aug. 15, the Mount Gilead Kiwanis Club hosted a very successful golf outing at Pine Lakes Golf Club to benefit Flying Horse Farms, the village Fort Gilead playground project, student scholarships, Heartbeat of Morrow County, Scot’s Blessings and other local charities.

Fourteen teams had a beautiful day for golf and fellowship.

The following community businesses and individuals supported the event with a $100 hole sponsorship:

First Federal Bank of Ohio, Kahrl & Kilgore Insurance, Rob & Sharon Hickson Family, Kiwanis Club of Mansfield, James Madison Insurance, Snyder Funeral Home, Ohio District Governor Elect Dan Litzinger, Leslie A. McDougall, DDS, Joel Seckel/Valic Financial Service, Anne & Tim Cornelius,

Phil Cato, Faith Levine, Morrow County Hospital, Purple Indian Pizza and Subs, Shelby Kiwanis Club, Century 21 Gold Standard, Connie Shubert & Susan Tavenor, US Bank, Marengo, Governor Amy Zimmerman, 2015-16, Consolidated Cooperative and Diana & Tom Keplinger.

Many friends and businesses donated items for lunch or for the event raffle. They included Peacock Water, Wal-Mart, Glen Ross Golf Club, CVS, Mt. Gilead NAPA, TJ Maxx, Helen Farrington, The Embroidery Wearhouse, Mt. Vernon Nazarene University, Morrow County Hospital, Mt. Gilead Subway, Kroger, Drug Mart, Don Wiggins, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Mt. Gilead Auto Zone, Brenda & Larry Hardin, Sames & Cook, Marion O’Reilly’s.

Mary K’s Flowers & Gifts, Abby Kate Pillows/Ben Granger, Johnson Controls, Sheriff Hinton, Red Hands Ragz, Tim Hortons, Christine Zalauuett, Consolidated Cooperative, Morrow County Action Club, Levering & Levering Construction, Morrow County Health District, Edward Jones Investments, Gardens & Gifts, Modern Woodsmen, United Way of Morrow County, First Federal Bank of Ohio, USBank Marengo, and Morrow County Hospice.

The Mount Gilead Kiwanis Club would like to thank everyone for their kindness and generosity. The club’s Sixth Annual Golf Outing will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at Pine Lakes Golf Club to benefit local projects and charities because “Kids Need Kiwanis.”

For more information about the club, check the Facebook page or call Diana at 419-566-5903.