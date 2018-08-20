Mount Gilead Police calls

Aug. 9-15

Minor damage

Two vehicles collided at West High and Delaware streets. The rear bumper of one sustained minor damage.

Citation issued

A man was cited for driving under suspension and having no license plate on West Marion Road.

Harassment

Two women claimed the other was harassing her. Both parties were told to stop contacting each other.

Driver cited

Officer cited a man for driving under suspension on West Marion Road.

Warrant

A man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant out of Marion County.

Assistance

Officer assisted Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at the scene of a motorcycle accident on County Road 30, until deputies and Ohio State Patrol arrived.

OVI charge

A woman was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence on Home Road. Officer assisted Morrow County Sheriff’s Office with field sobriety tests.

Motorist charged

Officer cited a man for driving under suspension on West Marion Street.

Cake stolen

A man was arrested on South Delaware Street for theft of a woman’s birthday cake.

Suspicious vehicle

A vehicle with Missouri plates was stopped after traveling throughout the village for about an hour. The driver said he was looking for someone but did not know her name. The driver is on probation for domestic violence in Licking County, is a registered sex offender and is not supposed to be out. He was advised to return there.

Marijuana found

Trooper requested officer and his K-9partner to perform an open-air sniff on a vehicle in Edison. K-9 Nik alerted and marijuana was located on the passenger. Paraphernalia also was located inside the car.

Roof damaged

A business on South Main Street reported someone was on the rooftop and destroyed shingles.

Arrest made

A woman was arrested on an active warrant out of Mount Gilead.

Medicine taken

A resident of West Marion Street said someone took her son’s medication from a locked box. This was the second time medication has been taken. Officer advised her that someone in the residence has been taking it.