‘Regular old boy’ brings music to fair

MOUNT GILEAD — Music has always been a part of Colt Ford’s life.

“I listened to Elvis growing up. I get a lot of that in my performances. And Charlie Daniels.

“You learn what you’re around. But it’s not been one particular influence; it’s kind of a mixture,” Ford said during a recent phone interview.

Ford will perform at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2 at the grandstand during the Morrow County Fair.

He was born Jason Farris Brown and grew up near Athens, Georgia, and can’t recall a time when he wasn’t listening to music.

“I’m lucky to get to play music. I take my music seriously, but I don’t take myself too seriously,” Ford said.

Ford estimates he’s played in Ohio “about a hundred times and it’s been super good to me” and he enjoys the smaller fair venues. He just played one in rural Pennsylvania before a crowd of about 2,000 people.

Despite his success, the 48-year-old remains grounded.

“It’s the way I grew up. I’m a God, family, America guy. People are tough, hard working … I think my music just really relates to people.”

Ford writes about 95 percent of his songs and has written for other artists, including Jason Aldean and Brantley Gilbert.

“Music has a way of transcending politics, religion. It means different things to different people. What it means to me it may not mean the same to you.”

He’s recorded six studio albums, among them “Love Hope Faith,” released last May.

“I’m a regular old boy. People can relate to me, whether it’s hanging out, riding, hunting, going to a Waffle House. I talk about what they talk about,” he said.

Ford has sold more than a million albums in his decade-plus in the business.

“I like to say, I didn’t get into music; music got into me. I’m blessed I’ve been able to do it,” he said.

Colt Ford performs at the Morrow County Fair Sept. 2. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/08/web1_COLT-FORD.jpg Colt Ford performs at the Morrow County Fair Sept. 2. Courtesy Photo

By Anthony Conchel The Sentinel

More on Colt Ford at coltford.com.

More on Colt Ford at coltford.com.