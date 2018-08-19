COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Aug. 23

Live Healthy/Live Well series Stop Stressing/Start Living. Presented by OSU Extension-Morrow County & Mt. Gilead Library. Learn more about reducing stress; 5:30-7 p.m.Register for this free class by calling 419-947-1070. Held at Mount Gilead Public Library.

Open house at Highland High School for all schools in the district. Hours are 1-7 p.m. For information call 419-768-3101.

Aug. 25

Johnsville Grace United Methodist Church annual Ice Cream Social from 4:30 -7 p.m. Menu of home-cooked foods of sandwiches, noodles, baked beans, salads, pies, cakes, ice cream and drinks. A freewill donation will be collected. The church is located in Johnsville, east of the square at 7459 County Road 242.

Morrow County Genealogical Society monthly meeting at the Mountt Gilead Library Annex, 35 East High St. The program entitled “It’s Time To Tell Your Story” will be presented by Beth Sanders, founder and president of LifeBio, Inc. Meeting is at 2 p.m. and is open to the public.

The last Saturday in the Park in Cardington. Bingo from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., followed by the movie, “Jumanji, Welcome to the Jungle”, at 9 p.m. The movie will be sponsored by Lisa Brake/Howard Hanna.

First Presbyterian Church, 55 N. Cherry St., Fourth Saturday Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. Made-to-order omelets. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children. This month’s proceeds will benefit Hospice of Morrow County.

Aug. 27

The Morrow County Commissioners meeting this week will be held at the Morrow County Fairgrounds at 9 a.m. in the Farm Bureau tent across from the horse arena. The public is welcome to attend.

Sept. 7

Story time at Selover Library, Chesterville, 10:15 a.m. Songs, crafts, stories, and fun.

Sept. 13

Homeschool Book Club, 1:15 p.m., Selover Library, Chesterville. Children will share a book around the theme, “A Really Great Book.” Register in advance at 419-768-3431.

The Cardington-Lincoln Public Library is hosting a meet and greet reception with local artist Jenny Etgen; 7 to 8:30 p.m. Explore her collection, “A Not So Still Life” and meet the artist. Paintings are for sale and inquiries can be made by contacting the artist directly, or at the reception.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/08/web1_calendar-2.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.