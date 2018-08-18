Summer Fest brings fun

JOHNSVILLE — Puppets, games, a petting zoo and vendors all converged on the village Saturday.

The annual Johnsville Summer Fest and Perry Cook Memorial Library teamed up for an afternoon of fun that also featured a car show, history displays and food served by volunteer firefighters.

At the library Brooklyn Black and Ellie Rhea played with slime.

“She’s the slime master,” Julie Rhea said of her daughter.

“You can make any color,” Ellie responded.

Kevin Frisch transformed the library’s back room into a theater showing off an array of puppets.

“I make them in my shop,” he said.

A featured performer was Nicolo, wearing a colorful jester costume. Others were Mr. Punch and Barnaby the Bear.

Frisch said, “There are only a handful of puppeteers who perform full-time.”

He began doing it in 1995 and operates The Frisch Marionette Company out of Cincinnati.

At the fire station Kendra Cook of Chesterville passed out literature on a safe child initiative. Kits and apps were available on keeping kids safe.

“I like reaching children and parents in my home county,” Cook said.

North Woodbury Alliance Church had a strong presence, with a tent that featured a duck pool, ski-ball, bean bag toss and an 80s-theme photo booth. Its praise band also performed.

“It’s an outreach in our community, along with Solid Rock Ministries,” Dana Jackson said. “You get to know people and have a fun time.”

Hazelwood Petting Farm featured two goats, Mario and Luigi, along with ponies and other animals.

“I love goats. I love all animals,” Sophia Davis, 6, said as she cuddled with Mario.

“This is our third year. We’re just getting started and we’re getting bigger,” said Laura Hazlewood, who operates the barn across the road from the village fire hall with her husband Rick.

“We cater to Scouts and other groups, but anyone is welcome,” she said.

Isabella Meade, 4, tries her hand at the bean bag toss during the Johnsville Summer Fest on Saturday. Youngsters enjoyed games behind the fire department. Anthony Conchel | The Sentinel Sophia Davis, 6, pets Mario, one of the goats at Hazlewood Petting Zoo. Anthony Conchel | The Sentinel Brooklyn Black works with Chris Coe on bottle cap art at the Perry Cook Memorial Library on Saturday afternoon. Anthony Conchel | The Sentinel

Marionettes featured at library