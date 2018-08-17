Speeding cars, traffic Edison concerns

EDISON — Village Council members are hopeful they have found a solution to slowing down the many people who drive through at well over the speed limit.

The limit on State Route 95 is 35 mph; 25 mph in the village.

Council member Floyd Wogan spoke with a Ohio State Highway Patrol officer about speeding on Boundary Street that goes north and south through the village.

They recently wrote several tickets and tracked the speed of vehicles driving in Edison. They found the average speed to be 53 mph.

Wogan said OHSP Post Commander said they can patrol more regularly in the village. The Post Commander asked for a letter from the council requesting their presence within the village. Fiscal Officer Bruce Seaburn will write the letter.

The village of Edison has not had its own police officers for the past five and a half years.

In other business:

• Street Supervisor Rod Clinger reported that they are working on painting the white and yellow lines on the streets and curbs. He reported that he had the bulb replaced in the traffic light and was advised on other repairs and updates that are required to bring the traffic light up to state code.

• Council member Jeremie West checked to see if the state will cover some of the cost of repair for the traffic light and found out that they will not. It is the responsibility of the municipality.

Clinger said the best estimate he received for repairs is $21,600. However there may be additional cost of a couple thousand. Council approved the repair and update of the traffic light up to $25,000 for necessary work.

• Chris Kneipp reported that he and several other council members had visited the Mount Gilead School Board to see if a decision on the Edison School property was made.

He said that the board is still considering Edison Council’s request to use the property for a park. They have not yet made a decision.

• Council heard the second reading of an ordinance amending the sewer rates and charges. The last increase was in 2012.

Rates will increase $1 per month to $44 for houses and apartments in the village. Outside village rates will be $64 per house and apartment. Business rates in the village will be $48, outside the village businesses will be $68.00. The raise is 2.35 percent over present rates.

• Mayor Sandy Ackerman reported on the fire contract with Mount Gilead. Council approved the contract through Dec. 31, 2021. Seaburn will contact DelCo Water about flushing the street fire hydrants.

• Council approved payment of bills for July in the amount of $14,505.79. August bills were approved for $7,524.99. The amount to be paid to Mount Gilead for the 2nd half of 2018 for fire protection is $5,124.

• The next meeting of Edison Village Council will be Monday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. in the village municipal building.