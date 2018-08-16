Summer Meals program deemed success

The Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education, meeting Aug. 13, learned the Summer Meals program has been a success. Superintendent Brian Petrie said there were 1,374 meals served at Cardington in July, or about 60 meals a day.

The Mount Gilead site, near the swimming pool at the Cherry Street School, served 751 meals in July. Petrie said they are seeking ways to increase the meals at the Mount Gilead site, but noted that pool attendance has also been down.

He said other groups have visited those dining at both sites, including Jobs and Family Services, who recently gave away crayons and “Highlights” magazines. Among other visitors sharing information was Cardington Yutaka.

The meals program concluded Aug. 17.

“We want to continue this program,” said Petrie, adding they will continue to seek ways to improve it.

In other business:

District Treasurer Jon Mason reported the July report as “fabulous.” Real estate taxes and income taxes both came in July. He will bring the final appropriations for next meeting, he said.

He noted the district will continue the share operation and food services with Highland- Deb Hart, Food Services and Deb Knechtley, one day a week, pre school supervisor.

Board members were recognized for their donations of $300 each to the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education Scholarship Fund, a scholarship awarded to a 2018 graduate. Board members are Patricia Clark, Marilyn Davis, Charles Jones, Matthew Meyers and Troy Ruehrmund.

Accepted were the resignations of Corie Moore, 7-12 math, effective July 19, 2018 and Jack Boulis, music, effective July 18, 2018. Severance pay was approved for Terry Lichtenberg, $87.55 and Robert Coffman, $1,180.25.

Service contracts were approved for Golden Touch, LLC, Evaluation of 21st Centory Grant for the elementary, in the amount of $9,999. Funded by a before/after school programming this grant also funds the same grant for the the Middle School in the same amount.

Service contracts with Highland Local School for cafeteria supervisor — shared and preschool supervisor —shared was approved.

Overnight trips were approved for school year 2019 made by the FFA to the National Convention at Indianapolis, Oct. 24-27; the 360 conference in Columbus, Jan. 20-21, 2019 and trip to Florida March 13-17, 2019.

Pam Frysinger, whose retirement was approved earlier, was rehired as an intervention specialist with the 21st Century Grant as coordinator and as an intervention specialist. Frysinger as “a valuable member of the staff.”

Todd Joliff was employed as head boys track coachand Macy Stone, was named junior high cheer for fall and winter; Kirsten Ebert was named RESA coordinator.

Petrie announced that the Cardington Elementary and Middle School have been awarded, again, the 21st Century Learning Center Grant for the 2018-2019 school year.

He said security plans continue to be made with the school resource officer meeting with Otterbien Police Department for protocol information.

Fall sport pictures will be taken Aug. 21 and the staff opening day is Aug. 22. Open house will be held Aug. 23, elementary grades from 5 to 7 pm; middle school 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. and high school 7 p.m.