Knox County Landmarks Foundation unveils new public mural

MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County Landmarks Foundation Mural Committee invites the public to the dedication of the Mount Vernon Industry Mural on Tuesday, Sept. 4, at 5 p.m.

The dedication will be held in the parking lot of Mount Vernon Dental, 309 S. Mulberry St.

The Mount Vernon Industry Mural, located on the West Mulberry Street wall of McDaniel CPA, is a dynamic montage of selected Mount Vernon industries from the past, including the beginnings of gas and oil drilling, as well as the railroad industry, which played an important role in manufacturing.

The mural depicts the contributions by the city of Mount Vernon to industrial ventures over many years, and its colorful artistic composition and scale reflect the vibrant life of Mount Vernon.

The mural was created by John J. Donnelly, a native of Philadelphia, and longtime Mount Vernon resident. Donnelly is a professor of art at Mount Vernon Nazarene University and has painted several residential and commercial murals in Mount Vernon. Donnelly will be on hand at the dedication to answer questions about his work.

The Mount Vernon Industry Mural is made possible through a grant provided by The Ariel Foundation.

Refreshments will be provided at the dedication. In the event of inclement weather, the dedication will be held in the office of McDaniel CPA, 20 W. Ohio Ave. For information, contact Carrie Hyman at 740-393-1481.