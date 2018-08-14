Village plans additional street work Monday

Update on street improvements for the Village of Mount Gilead: Monday, Aug. 20, the streets that received the chip and seal will also get the fog seal treatment.

All loose stone gets brushed off and then the sealant is put down. Those streets will be completely shut down for at least an hour after spraying to cure before they can be driven upon.

Motorists are asked to park their cars elsewhere if they need to travel. If it rains on Monday they will push the process back a day.

If you have a medical emergency, call 911 and emergency crews will be able to get to you. The village asks that residents be patient with the crews as they work on the roads.