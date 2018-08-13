Pleasant Grove Church of Christ VBS aids Haiti

MOUNT GILEAD — The children at Pleasant Grove Church of Christ enjoyed VBS at “Polar Blast, where Jesus’ Love is Cool.”

Each day the children sang, heard Bible stories, worked on crafts and enjoyed recreation. The older children were challenged to memorize Bible passages.

The Mission focus was “Growing God’s Love in Haiti, with the crafts and offering dedicated to Haiti. Pleasant Grove Church has supported the church work in Haiti for many years in various ways — yearly donations of peanut butter and supporting two children with donated supplies.

Friends and family gathered on Tuesday night to enjoy the children’s accomplishments. If you do not currently have a church home, we invite you join us on Sunday mornings. Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30. A nursery, preschool class and children’s church are provided.

Pleasant Grove Church of Christ is located at 7170 County Road 46.