MOUNT GILEAD — Key Ministries of Morrow County will conduct a Singspiration Sunday evening, Aug. 26, to kick off the Morrow County Fair.

It will be held on the small stage at the Morrow County Fairgrounds beginning at 7 p.m. The Country Travelers will conduct the service. The public is invited.

Key Ministries also invites visitors to the fair to stop at their tent and enjoy a cup of cold water. The fair begins Aug. 27 and concludes Sept, 3.