COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Aug. 17

Southern and country Gospel singing with Michael Gardner and Donna Sue, 5-7 p.m., Edison Depot American Restaurant, 552 W. High St., Edison. Call 740-427-5382.

Aug. 18

The Northmor High School class of 1968 will hold its 50th class reunion at the Ontario Event Center. For information or a registration form, email Tom Furrey at tfurrey@sbcglobal.net or Chuck Beck at nrws_cbeck@tccsa.net. Deadline for reservations for social event, banquet and brunch is July 31.

Saturday at the Park, music by “Grassawhol” will be performed at the Cardington Community Park; 6:30 p.m., sponsored by FC Bank.

Perry Cook Memorial Public Library presents Summer Reading Finale featuring the Frisch Marionette Company, 1-4 p.m. Stop by the library before heading to Johnsville’s Summer Fest activities. Bad Kitty at 1 p.m. for pictures with the kids. There will be crafts, slime making, and a community art project, and free popcorn and cotton candy. The Frisch Marionettes perform at 3 p.m.

Aug. 20

The Tomorrow Center Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the Cardington Intermediate building.

The Morrow County Conservation Club scavenger hunt and picnic at Headwaters Outdoor Education Center, 6 p.m. The public is invited. See what is happening a HOEC and find out more about the conservation club and the nature center.

Marengo Seniors Carry-In at the Legion Hall in Marengo, noon. Bring a side dish or a dessert. Call 419-253-0727 with questions.

Aug. 21

OSU Extension Morrow County and Morrow Soil and Water Conservation District, Agronomy Field Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Headwaters Outdoor Education Center, 151 Home Road, Mount Gilead. Lunch will be provided. RSVP by calling 419-947-1070 or 419-946-7923 before Aug. 15.

Aug. 25

Johnsville Grace United Methodist Church annual Ice Cream Social from 4:30 -7 p.m. Menu of home-cooked foods of sandwiches, noodles, baked beans, salads, pies, cakes, ice cream and drinks. A freewill donation will be collected. The church is located in Johnsville, east of the square at 7459 County Road 242.

Morrow County Genealogical Society monthly meeting at the Mountt Gilead Library Annex, 35 East High St. The program entitled “It’s Time To Tell Your Story” will be presented by Beth Sanders, founder and president of LifeBio, Inc. Meeting is at 2 p.m. and is open to the public.

The last Saturday in the Park in Cardington. Bingo from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., followed by the movie, “Jumanji, Welcome to the Jungle”, at 9 p.m. The movie will be sponsored by Lisa Brake/Howard Hanna.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

