Golf cart designation updated

CARDINGTON— Several pieces of legislation were considered when Village Council met in regular session Aug. 6.

Approved was an ordinance that provides a new article related to the operation of a golf cart. This article gives a more descriptive definition of the operation of a golf cart in the village.

It was approved on a vote of 4-2.

In other business:

• Council approved was an ordinance accepting the proposal from OHM advisors for the completion of the Ohio Water Development Authority Loan application for the water plant improvement project. The cost of this application completion is to not exceed $2500.

• A first reading was given an ordinance that will establish a 2-percent increase in compensation for all village employees effective Sept. 4, 2018.

• Two resolutions, each declaring it necessary to levy a tax renewal of an existing five year tax for the village was approved. One resolution is for the renewal of a five year 3.9 mills levy and the other a renewal of a five-year, 2.1 mills levy. Both of these levies were adopted in 1999.

Deb Fry, Fiscal Officer, gave her report in which she noted the second half of the real estate taxes would be received by mid-August.

• Bills totaling $25,887.13 were approved for payment.

• Police Chief James Wallace said the department had received 70 calls for service during July, thirty calls less than the same time last year.

He also said Officer Jason Kiefer began duty as the School Resource Officer on August 1. Among the calls answered were four animal complaints.

The department was to receive training in CPR, AED and Narcan on Aug. 4.

A local resident addressed council concerning a charge made for using the shelter house in the Community Park. Mayor Susie Peyton advised these funds are used strictly by the village for upkeep and maintenance of the park, its restrooms and other related areas.

• Council will meet next on Aug. 20.