Cardington FFA at Ohio State Fair

Fourteen Cardington FFA members traveled to the Ohio State Fair on Sunday, July 29, where they volunteered for a five-hour shift at the pork booth. Every member was placed at a station and all worked to put together food for the customers. They served potatoes, nachos, wraps and sandwiches, all containing different forms of pork. The chapter was happy to give students the opportunity to visit the state fair and also represent Cardington while serving.

Fourteen Cardington FFA members traveled to the Ohio State Fair on Sunday, July 29, where they volunteered for a five-hour shift at the pork booth. Every member was placed at a station and all worked to put together food for the customers. They served potatoes, nachos, wraps and sandwiches, all containing different forms of pork. The chapter was happy to give students the opportunity to visit the state fair and also represent Cardington while serving. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/08/web1_FFA-at-State-Fair-Pork-booth-2018.jpeg Fourteen Cardington FFA members traveled to the Ohio State Fair on Sunday, July 29, where they volunteered for a five-hour shift at the pork booth. Every member was placed at a station and all worked to put together food for the customers. They served potatoes, nachos, wraps and sandwiches, all containing different forms of pork. The chapter was happy to give students the opportunity to visit the state fair and also represent Cardington while serving.