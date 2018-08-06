MORROW COUNTY COURT NEWS

MARRIAGE LICENSES

July

Eli Smith and Laura Bluhm.

Dustin Richards and Laura Hawk.

Mark Wiseman and Bethany Diehl.

Donald Kress Jr. and Ashley Bauchmire.

Heath Boucher and Erika Whiteley.

Jared Belcher and Danielle Westbrook.

Chad Mash and Sara Rana.

Jesus Nava Jr. and Cassandra Lustritz.

Kyle Barnum and Kimberleigh Pomeroy.

Brandon Hollar and August Jackson.

Daniel Bruce and Nadia Grubb.

Joseph Hiles and Melinda Morstadt.

James Browne and Stacey Dickson.

Gregory Donaldson Sr. and Jessica Ealey.

Quinton Squires and Bethany Griffith.

Jeremy Conkle and Brittany Shepard.

Derek Gangluff and Natasha Garza.

Brian Scott and Stephanie Reed.

Nicholas Shiflet and Tara Armstrong.

Nathan Sherman and Morgan Sherman.

Alex Matthews and Karrie Marioth.

William Morris and Cydney Walters.

Robert Baker Jr. and Julie Cochran.

Chad Ervin and Jaclynn Hootman.

Brandon Nichols and Shelby Biddle.

Probate Court

Entry approving settlement and distribution of wrongful death and survival claims in the estate of Edeltrud M. Loyer.

Judgment order entry to pay attorney fees in estate of Chester R. Foust.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice in estate of Chester Willard Baxter.

Judgment entry — newly discovered assets in estate of William R. Spaulding.

Entry approving and settling account in estate of Donald A. Huelskamp.

Judgment entry order approving transfer of motor vehicle in estate of Vera Marie Hinkle.

Judgment entry of probable insolvency; setting date and hearing in estate of Larry L. Rogers.

Entry appointing fiduciary; letters of authority in estate of Clarabelle Scott.

Entry appointing fiduciary; waiver of right to administer times 9 in estate of Margaret S. Butterfield.

Entry admitting will to probate in estate of Julia Aurand.

Motion hearing scheduled for 2 p.m. July 18 has resulted in continuance granted, in estate of John C. Hawbaker Jr.

Certificate of service of notice of probate of will in estate of Byron Clair Bardo.

Entry admitting will to probate in estate of Dallas L. Taylor.

Waiver of notice of probate of will in estate of Kenneth Lester Deel.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice in estate of David B. Carter.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice in estate of Tanner Cole Holt.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice in estate of George David Vernon.

Entry granting summary release from administration in estate of Lowell C. Brandum Jr.

Entry admitting will to probate in estate of Kay L. Copp.

Waiver of notice to relieve estate from administration in estate of Gary Tyrone Faust.

Original will filed; waiver of notice of probate of will; waiver of right to administer in estate of Carl Thomas Castle.

Entry admitting will to probate in estate of Jane A. Seitz.

Certificate of death filed; original will filed in estate of Phyllis R. Beck.

Entry granting summary release from administration in estate of Daniel Terik Bertram.