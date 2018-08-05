Memories made at Country Peddlers Festival

MOUNT GILEAD — The Country Peddlers Festival at Mount Gilead State Park pulled in visitors from around Ohio and several other states last weekend.

Bill and Margaret Hasbrouck of Kingston, New York, stopped by to camp at the park for one night. They enjoyed it so much they stayed for three nights.

“We stayed for the atmosphere,” said Margaret. “It’s quiet and there is a lot of space for campers. It’s rural and it’s calm here. The breakfasts are delicious.”

It’s the fourth year that Debra Martin of Cardington has had a table/booth at Peddlers Festival. She said she’s sold quite a bit from her table of a variety of flea market items.

“People who camp here said they really appreciate the new showers and flush toilets,” said Martin. “They also enjoy the great country breakfasts. And today we have lunch and a hog roast supper too.”

Natural resource worker at the park, Amanda Alaura from the Chesterville area, described the full program of activities for the weekend. It began Friday evening with s’mores over the campfire and the movie “The Good Dinosaur.”

Saturday’s activities included: Country breakfast, making crafts at Pioneer Peddlers Camp, and hamburger cookout lunch. The afternoon featured music with Jane Horton, Spangler Sisters and Country Travelers. A corn hole tournament with two-person teams had a good turnout followed by a hog calling contest and “longest pig tail contest.

Jamie and Jen Brasee of Wellington, Ohio, brought their kayaks. They liked the new ramp on the lake that makes entering the lake very easy. The couple enjoyed camping at Jellystone Park north of Mount Gilead and liked the activities available at the park.

Correne and Dan Jones recently moved to Mount Gilead from Columbus and came to the park to have breakfast and have their children play at the playground. They’ve lived here about a year and appreciate the friendliness of the community. Their children like Mount Gilead Schools and have found it easy to make friends here.

“It’s amazing how everyone comes together to get things done here,” said Correne. “It’s hard to find words to say why it’s so great to live here.”

The next Mount Gilead State Park event will be Labor Day Weekend Sept. 1-3, followed by the Apple Butter Festival Oct. 12-13 and the Snowflake Festival Nov. 2-3. Country breakfasts are featured at all the events with proceeds going for park improvements.

Kayakers Jen and Jamie Brasee of Wellington, Ohio appreciate the new boat ramp at the park. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/08/web1_MVIMG_20180804_120449_2.jpg Kayakers Jen and Jamie Brasee of Wellington, Ohio appreciate the new boat ramp at the park. Kenny Krumnow adds a piece of wood to the fire for the hog roast at the Country Peddlers Festival. Krumnow has been a Volunteer in the Park (VIP) for 20 years. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/08/web1_IMG_20180804_094242.jpg Kenny Krumnow adds a piece of wood to the fire for the hog roast at the Country Peddlers Festival. Krumnow has been a Volunteer in the Park (VIP) for 20 years.