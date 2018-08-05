COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Aug. 9-10
The Prayer Square and Quilt Ministry, quilt show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Calvary United Church of Christ, 511 Heiser Court, Crestline. Show is open to any quilters to display their handiwork; call 419-683-2745 or 419-529-3523. Box lunches and beverages available for purchase. Set-up is Wednesday, Aug. 8 from 1-5 p.m.
Aug. 9-10
Rummage Sale at Whetstone Industries. 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; 440 Douglas St., Mount Gilead. All proceeds to benefit Whetstone Industries programs.
Aug. 10
Dog Days of Summer, adoption event, 12:30-2:30 p.m., hosted by Morrow County Dental. Free ice cream, adopted animals, door prizes.
Aug. 11
Saturday in the Park, Cardington, bingo games played from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and the movie, “I Can Only Imagine,” at 9 p.m. This movie is sponsored by the Morrow County Hospital.
Gospel Corner Barn, singing, 6-9 p.m; potluck, 5 p.m., 4891 SR 95, Claridon. Call 740-386-2314.
Aug. 12
Canaan United Methodist ice cream social, 2006 CR 59, Edison; 4:30-7 p.m.; playground and indoor/outdoor Seating. Chicken and noodles, shredded chicken and hot dogs, salads and desserts, Riverside ice cream. Free will offering. Jane Horton singing 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Aug. 14
Monthly free Mid Ohio Foodbank Produce Market sponsored by Cardington Community Food Pantry. Held at Cardington American Legion, 307 Park Avenue; 2:30-4:30 p.m. Bring ID and your own boxes/bags.
Mount Gilead Area Writer’s Guild. All persons interested in writing short stories, poetry, fiction, and non-fiction are invited. Membership is free. Meets 6 p.m. on the third floor of the Mount Gilead Public Library.
Aug. 15
Morrow County Farm Bureau annual meeting and dinner; 5:30-8 p.m., Cedar Creek Barn, 7723 U.S. 42, Mansfield. Tickets are $10. Call 419-747-7488 for info, tickets.
Aug. 17
Southern and country Gospel singing with Michael Gardner and Donna Sue, 5-7 p.m., Edison Depot American Restaurant, 552 W. High St., Edison. Call 740-427-5382.
Aug. 18
The Northmor High School class of 1968 will hold its 50th class reunion at the Ontario Event Center. For information or a registration form, email Tom Furrey at tfurrey@sbcglobal.net or Chuck Beck at nrws_cbeck@tccsa.net. Deadline for reservations for social event, banquet and brunch is July 31.
Saturday at the Park, music by “Grassawhol” will be performed at the Cardington Community Park; 6:30 p.m., sponsored by FC Bank.
Perry Cook Memorial Public Library presents Summer Reading Finale featuring the Frisch Marionette Company, 1-4 p.m. Stop by the library before heading to Johnsville’s Summer Fest activities. Bad Kitty will be there at 1 p.m. for pictures with the kids. There will be crafts, slime making, and a community art project, and free popcorn and cotton candy. The Frisch Marionettes deliver a show featuring hand puppets and trick marionettes performing songs, dances and comical routines. The Marionettes perform at 3 p.m.
Aug. 20
The Tomorrow Center Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the Cardington Intermediate building.
Aug. 21
OSU Extension Morrow County and Morrow Soil and Water Conservation District, Agronomy Field Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Headwaters Outdoor Education Center, 151 Home Road, Mount Gilead. Lunch will be provided. RSVP by calling 419-947-1070 or 419-946-7923 before Aug. 15.
Aug. 25
Johnsville Grace United Methodist Church annual Ice Cream Social from 4:30 -7 p.m. Menu of home-cooked foods of sandwiches, noodles, baked beans, salads, pies, cakes, ice cream and drinks. A freewill donation will be collected. The church is located in Johnsville, east of the square at 7459 County Road 242.
