COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Aug. 9-10

The Prayer Square and Quilt Ministry, quilt show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Calvary United Church of Christ, 511 Heiser Court, Crestline. Show is open to any quilters to display their handiwork; call 419-683-2745 or 419-529-3523. Box lunches and beverages available for purchase. Set-up is Wednesday, Aug. 8 from 1-5 p.m.

Aug. 9-10

Rummage Sale at Whetstone Industries. 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; 440 Douglas St., Mount Gilead. All proceeds to benefit Whetstone Industries programs.

Aug. 10

Dog Days of Summer, adoption event, 12:30-2:30 p.m., hosted by Morrow County Dental. Free ice cream, adopted animals, door prizes.

Aug. 11

Saturday in the Park, Cardington, bingo games played from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and the movie, “I Can Only Imagine,” at 9 p.m. This movie is sponsored by the Morrow County Hospital.

Gospel Corner Barn, singing, 6-9 p.m; potluck, 5 p.m., 4891 SR 95, Claridon. Call 740-386-2314.

Aug. 12

Canaan United Methodist ice cream social, 2006 CR 59, Edison; 4:30-7 p.m.; playground and indoor/outdoor Seating. Chicken and noodles, shredded chicken and hot dogs, salads and desserts, Riverside ice cream. Free will offering. Jane Horton singing 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Aug. 14

Monthly free Mid Ohio Foodbank Produce Market sponsored by Cardington Community Food Pantry. Held at Cardington American Legion, 307 Park Avenue; 2:30-4:30 p.m. Bring ID and your own boxes/bags.

Mount Gilead Area Writer’s Guild. All persons interested in writing short stories, poetry, fiction, and non-fiction are invited. Membership is free. Meets 6 p.m. on the third floor of the Mount Gilead Public Library.

Aug. 15

Morrow County Farm Bureau annual meeting and dinner; 5:30-8 p.m., Cedar Creek Barn, 7723 U.S. 42, Mansfield. Tickets are $10. Call 419-747-7488 for info, tickets.

Aug. 17

Southern and country Gospel singing with Michael Gardner and Donna Sue, 5-7 p.m., Edison Depot American Restaurant, 552 W. High St., Edison. Call 740-427-5382.

Aug. 18

The Northmor High School class of 1968 will hold its 50th class reunion at the Ontario Event Center. For information or a registration form, email Tom Furrey at tfurrey@sbcglobal.net or Chuck Beck at nrws_cbeck@tccsa.net. Deadline for reservations for social event, banquet and brunch is July 31.

Saturday at the Park, music by “Grassawhol” will be performed at the Cardington Community Park; 6:30 p.m., sponsored by FC Bank.

Perry Cook Memorial Public Library presents Summer Reading Finale featuring the Frisch Marionette Company, 1-4 p.m. Stop by the library before heading to Johnsville’s Summer Fest activities. Bad Kitty will be there at 1 p.m. for pictures with the kids. There will be crafts, slime making, and a community art project, and free popcorn and cotton candy. The Frisch Marionettes deliver a show featuring hand puppets and trick marionettes performing songs, dances and comical routines. The Marionettes perform at 3 p.m.

Aug. 20

The Tomorrow Center Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the Cardington Intermediate building.

Aug. 21

OSU Extension Morrow County and Morrow Soil and Water Conservation District, Agronomy Field Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Headwaters Outdoor Education Center, 151 Home Road, Mount Gilead. Lunch will be provided. RSVP by calling 419-947-1070 or 419-946-7923 before Aug. 15.

Aug. 25

Johnsville Grace United Methodist Church annual Ice Cream Social from 4:30 -7 p.m. Menu of home-cooked foods of sandwiches, noodles, baked beans, salads, pies, cakes, ice cream and drinks. A freewill donation will be collected. The church is located in Johnsville, east of the square at 7459 County Road 242.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

