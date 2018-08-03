Weekly summer reading programs conclude

JOHNSVILLE — Perry Cook wrapped up its weekly Wednesday Summer Reading programs with educational and entertaining performers.

The library hosted Mark Berman, the Bug Man, on July 18 for a presentation on Bugs, followed by a Summer Reading Celebration on July 25 featuring Michael Roy of Cirque du Papier.

Mark Berman is a naturalist, entomologist, and educator with a wealth of knowledge and great sense of humor. His show features live bugs and fun facts about insect’s habitats, eating habits, and life cycles.

The audience got to ask questions, interact and hold the bugs, and even engage in entomophagy (the practice of people eating insects). In this case, children and adults alike were encouraged to try roasted crickets.

Everyone enjoyed the display of bugs, which included walking sticks, praying mantes, hissing cockroaches, and scarier creatures like black widow spiders and scorpions. The best part of the show was getting to hold the tarantula, and the kids really enjoyed that.

The final Wednesday program highlighted origami and visual artist, Michael Roy Baldridge and his Cirque du Papier. Michael is a memorable performer and entertainer who makes classic Japanese origami pieces as well as contemporary origami surprises. His “MicRo Gallery” of intricate origami sculptures is a visual delight.

Everyone in attendance was able to select a keepsake design folded by Michael to take home. The program was rounded out by games, a bounce house, crafts, and face painting by Barb Young.

Face painter Barb Young transforming Mary Dean into a cat. Mark Berman exhibiting a shed tarantula skin.