Mount Gilead Kroger event to feature products from local farms, suppliers

MOUNT GILEAD — There’s no better way to celebrate the season’s bounty than to enjoy fresh produce and other products from local farms and suppliers.

On Sunday, Aug. 12, the Mount Gilead Kroger Store, located at 555 Marion Road., will host a Discover Local event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. so shoppers can sample local products and talk with the farmers and representatives of the companies that provide them.

Kroger will present the first 50 customers attending Discover Local with a free reusable bag filled with local produce. The family friendly event will also feature a balloon artist and face painter, a company news release states.

“There are so many benefits to choosing products provided by local farms and suppliers,” said Mark Crosthwaite, Mount Gilead Kroger store leader.

“Local products are often fresher because they’re recently picked or processed and travel a shorter distance to our stores. Buying local also supports local farm families and businesses and helps boost the area’s economy.”

The Mt. Gilead Kroger Discover Local event will feature products from the following local suppliers:

A to Z Meats, Bob Evans, Dole Salads, Donatos Pizza, Gerber Poultry, Green Circle Growers (floral), Keystone Meats, Velvet Ice Cream and Willy’s Salsa.

“August is one of the best months to harvest Ohio produce and we look forward to connecting our shoppers to family farms and other small, local businesses that take pride in providing high quality products,” Crosthwaite said.

For more about the Mount Gilead Discover Local event, call 419-947-9191.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/08/image001.gif