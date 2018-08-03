Mount Gilead Police calls

July 14-31

Raccoon struck

A woman driving on South Main Street said she struck a raccoon and it damaged the front bumper.

Man charged

A man was running in the street on West Marion Road, waving his hands and yelling at cars. He was arrested for disorderly conduct. Two plastic straws with white residue were also collected.

Animal complaint

A dog was found running in the street near the post office. The dog was secured at the shelter until the owners were home. They were warned about animals at large.

Theft

A couple that had broken up wanted to file theft charges for property that was not returned to the other.

Felony warrant

Jeremy Mullett was arrested on South Rich Street on a felony warrant out of Morrow County.

Vandalism

An unknown person threw a rock through a vehicle on Douglas Street.

Business damaged

Someone broke a light fixture and a lock on a rear door at the Capitol Theatre.

Driver cited

A man was cited for driving under suspension and stop sign violation.

Injury accident

Officer assisted with injury accident at West High and West Marion streets. Three motor vehicles were involved and one person was taken to the hospital by squad.

Bike taken

A girl’s bicycle was taken from a Douglas Street residence. It is a Huffy, 26-inch mountain bike that is blue/green and black.

Pair cited

Two men were cited for criminal trespass at the former H.P.M. facility on West Marion Road.

Assault

A man was taken into custody after he assaulted an officer responding to a suspicious person complaint on West High Street.

Woman charged

A woman was arrested on North Cherry Street and charged with probation violation and child endangerment.

Drugs found

Officer and K-9 partner assisted Ohio State Highway Patrol with an open air sniff on a vehicle on Interstate 71. Search found marijuana, heroin, paraphernalia and unknown pills in the vehicle.

Warrant served

A man was arrested at River Cliff Union Cemetery on an active warrant out of Marion County.

Raccoon freed

A raccoon was inside a building on Delaware Street and had a jar stuck on its head. Officer and a sheriff’s deputy took it outside, pulled the jar off the animal and it fled happily into the woods.

Felony warrant

Officer arrested Kile Carroll at Rich and High streets on an active felony warrant out of Crawford County.

Vandalism

A resident of Park Avenue reported his vehicle damaged.

Assaults

An assault complaint involving two men on Park Avenue was investigated.

Traffic offenses

A man was cited at Delaware and High streets for no operator’s license and failure to dim.

Man struck

A man directing traffic on South Main Street was struck by a vehicle. He refused to allow EMS personnel to be contacted.

Park damaged

The brick wall and a door at the Edison ball park had been defaced with paint.

Store theft

A man shoplifted from Family Dollar and fled. He is white, 5-foot 10 inches tall with brown hair, was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and dark blue tennis shoes.

Bicycle taken

A resident of Cypress Lane reported the theft of a bicycle from his garage.

Window broken

A Baker Street resident reported a rear window broken out of his vehicle.

Theft report

The owner of Drive Thru 95 reported theft of merchandise.

Items removed

A resident of West High Street reported items stolen from her home.

Man charged

A man was arrested on charges of assault and possession of marijuana on North Walnut Street.

Fraud alleged

A Hillside Street resident reported she was defrauded for work done on her driveway.

Lights damaged

Morrow Woods reported someone damaged the sign lights for all three apartment complexes.

Items taken

Resident reported the theft of items from inside a vehicle on West High Street. Similar reports were made on Westview Drive and on Delaware Street.

Unsafe driver

A report of a driver traveling at unsafe speeds multiple times on Park Avenue was documented. Extra patrol was made of the area.